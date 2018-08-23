Avenatti hits Democratic National Committee meeting as he mulls presidential run

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump, made a surprise visit to the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in Chicago on Thursday as he mulls a presidential bid, the only 2020 contender at the gathering of party insiders.

Avenatti hit the meeting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 151 E. Wacker Dr., a day after he spoke in Iowa, the state casting the first presidential ballots.

Asked where he is on a decision, he said, “I’m continuing to seriously consider it. I’m traveling around the country, have been to a number of states, talking to voters I’m talking to party officials and I’m going to make a determination as to whether it makes sense to actually do it or not. I’m seriously considering considering it. It’s a big decision. There’s a lot of factors to take into consideration. I want to be very thoughtful about it.”



As for Trump’s flip-flop statements about payments he made directly or indirectly to Daniels, Avenatti said, “the statements that he makes this morning to Fox, for instance where he tries to scare the American people into believing that if he’s impeached that the economy will crater, you know it’s disgusting that the leader of the United States would actually engage in that fear mongering.“