Biggest Golden Globes winner: Oprah Winfrey, for best rousing speech

Oprah wins.

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, but she won a larger victory with a rousing speech in which she gave thanks to those who helped her become a groundbreaking pioneer in the media, celebrated the First Amendment and the journalists that fight to shine a light on the truth, reminded us of some of the worst chapters in this nation’s history — and rallied an audience that was looking for a seminal moment in one of the most emotionally charged awards ceremonies in Hollywood history.

Winfrey personally thanked the legendary TV exec Dennis Swanson, who hired her to host a show called “A.M. Chicago,” which eventually became “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Such a classy gesture.

She also said: “We all know that the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. … I value the press more than ever before …”

Oprah for president!

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies’) also gave a great speech, culminating with, “May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our new North Star.”