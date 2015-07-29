Brown: Democrats fumble pay raise

I’m pretty sure there’s not a cheaper, easier target in all of politics than legislative salaries, unless that distinction belongs to its cousin, legislative pay raises.

It’s one subject on which most voters seem to find common ground as an outlet for their shared contempt for politicians.

Gov. Pat Quinn, who originally rode into politics on a legislative pay hike protest, proved as much again two years ago with his ill-advised attempt to block state lawmakers from receiving their salaries to pressure them to take action on pensions.

Despite being totally illegal (as a judge eventually ruled), the maneuver proved ridiculously popular with the public, so much so that many people still try to tell me it was the best thing Quinn ever did.

To the contrary, it was a shameless violation of the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of government.

But hey, whatever sells.

Now Gov. Bruce Rauner, a populist by another mother, has gone to the same well to shame state legislators into giving up the 2 percent pay raise they were scheduled to receive this year, which would have been their first since 2008. The big difference is that Rauner, by relying on his bully pulpit, is acting completely within his rights, although it’s probably one subject where he’d rather do it Quinn’s way.

Feeling the heat, Speaker Michael J. Madigan and his House Democrats pushed through legislation Tuesday that they had previously resisted to scotch the raises.

Then Wednesday, Senate President John Cullerton told the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board he will follow suit when his chamber returns to Springfield next week.

Cullerton said he will support the bill to block the raises and that he expects it to be approved, even though he says the legislation is “blatantly unconstitutional.” The Illinois Constitution prohibits lawmakers from changing their salaries during their current term of office.

“Nobody is going to sue [to overturn the law],” Cullerton said, before amending that to: “I don’t think anybody is going to sue.”

Pardon me if I don’t salute this as a great victory for democracy.

The legislative pay hike, as Madigan observed last week, is a “diversion” from the serious business in which Rauner and the General Assembly need to be engaged of passing a balanced budget.

Eliminating the pay raise itself amounts to less than $250,000 in savings on a budget with a multibillion-dollar hole, although Democrats claimed they had increased the savings to about $500,000 by also getting rid of planned increases in per diem and mileage reimbursements paid to legislators.

Just the same, Democrats should have been smart enough to forgo the pay raises on their own without any prompting from Rauner, not because it was the right thing to do, but because they should have anticipated the governor would exploit it to make it more difficult for them to prevail on the important stuff.

I’m particularly surprised that Madigan, normally a master of such diversions, didn’t act sooner.

For as long as I’ve been covering Illinois government, state legislators have struggled to find a mechanism to set their pay that would remove it from the realm of politics, particularly the part where they have to take a tough vote.

There is no such animal, as these same legislators are reminded again and again.

For two decades, we had the Illinois Compensation Review Board, which was supposed to independently set legislative pay. Pay raises would automatically take effect unless both chambers of the Legislature rejected them, which only resulted in a new set of gamesmanship over whether a chamber would vote.

They got rid of the Compensation Review Board in 2009, but kept a provision for automatic annual cost-of-living adjustments, which only put them in a position of having to vote every year since then not to take that year’s raise.

This year’s raise would increase the minimum salary for legislators to $69,193 from $67,836 — a bump of $1,357.

Only one-third of the 118 House members receive the minimum, as do one-fifth of the 59 senators. The rest receive additional stipends of at least $10,300 for leadership responsibilities.

I’m not going to argue about whether they’re overpaid, although I would note the base pay for Chicago aldermen is $117,333.

But I can promise you that if any legislator does sue for his raise, he will be regarded as a hero by his fellow lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

