Cubs Todd Ricketts expands Trump fundraising role

Todd Ricketts, a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, will oversee fundraising for a re-election campaign for President Donald Trump. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON – Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, the Republican National Committee Finance Chair, will also oversee fundraising for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, as the two organizations merge their 2020 efforts, the RNC announced on Friday.

Ricketts, a Wilmette resident, took over RNC fundraising duties in January, 2018. The RNC appointment came after Ricketts withdrew his name to be deputy Commerce Secretary because it was too complicated to untangle his finances.

Under Trump, the RNC and the Trump bid for a second term will fundraise under a unified joint flag called the Trump Victory Committee.

“I am honored to continue to support President Trump and the Republican Party through the Trump Victory Committee,” Ricketts said in a statement. “As we head toward 2020, I will work to ensure President Trump and his campaign have the resources they need to fight for the American people.”

Ricketts in his RNC role spent this past mid-term election night with Trump at his White House residence and has traveled with Trump on Air Force One for fundraising events.

A major RNC/Trump re-elect donor retreat is scheduled for early March at Trump’s Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida.

Ricketts has been mentioned as a potential candidate in Illinois – brother Pete is the GOP governor of Nebraska, a heavily Republican state. In ver Democratic Illinois, Ricketts association with Trump’s re-election could be helpful in a GOP primary but not in a general election statewide contest. In any case, with Ricketts taking on 2020 fundraising chores for Trump – it looks like Ricketts is not putting himself in play for an elected office anytime soon.