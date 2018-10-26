Trump, Joe Biden to battle for southern Illinois voters

In this June 29, 2018, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media in Cincinnati. Biden is convinced he can beat President Donald Trump, friends and advisers say, and he has given himself until January to deliberate and size up potential competition for the Democratic nomination, according to people who have spoken to the former vice president about his decision making. | AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

President Donald Trump is stumping in southern Illinois Saturday for Rep. Mike Bost R-Ill., with former Vice President Joe Biden deployed to the 12th congressional district on Wednesday to headline a rally for Bost’s Democratic rival Brendan Kelly.

Democrats need to flip 23 GOP seats to win control of the House as the battle for this potentially pivotal seat is intensifying in the closing days of the campaign.

The Sun-Times has learned Biden is on track to campaign for Democratic hopeful Lauren Underwood, who is running against Rep. Randy Hultgren in the 14th congressional district, which sweeps in some of Chicago’s northwest suburbs and counties in northern Illinois. The 14th is another seat being targeted by Democrats.

Trump is schedule to hold a rally Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, with some drama remaining if embattled GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner will meet with him, much less appear with the president on a stage.

The Republican attorney general nominee, Erika Harold, told reporters on Friday she won’t be there.

“We have previously scheduled activities in the suburbs –– campaign activities –– and so that’s what I’ll be doing,” she said.

In 2016, Trump won most of the counties in the 12th district, which takes in south and southwestern Illinois — but so did Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

An exception to Trump’s success in the district was the Democratic stronghold of St. Clair County, which includes East St. Louis, where Biden will preside over a get-out-the vote rally with the entire, unified Democratic ticket.

Kelly is the St. Clair County State’s Attorney and needs a big Democratic vote in his home turf if he is to have any chance of beating Bost.

The Trump event will likely help drive turnout in deeply Republican precincts, so the benefit to Most is more obvious.

For Rauner and Harold, appearing with Trump comes at the potential cost of alienating moderate Republicans and swing voters in the Chicago area who don’t like Trump and his divisive tactics.

The Biden event at Iron Workers Local 392 will include Kelly and the top of the Democratic ticket: Governor candidate J.B. Pritzker and his running mate, Juliana Stratton; Attorney General nominee Kwame Raoul; state Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

Bustos’ 17th congressional district takes in parts of central and northwestern Illinois. She is the rare Democrat who won in a district that also went for Trump.

The latest New York Times/Siena College poll shows Bost leading Kelly 48 percent to 39 percent. The Cook Political Report listed the district as leaning Republican.