Durbin, other congressional leaders meeting with Trump today in White House

In 2018, President Donald Trump presides over a meeting about immigration with members of Congress, including Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) to Trump's right, and Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz) on Durbin's right. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – With the partial federal shutdown in its second week, eight congressional leaders, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon to discuss border security.

A Capitol Hill source told the Chicago Sun-Times the Department of Homeland Security will conduct the briefing with Trump and the congressional leaders at 3 p.m. ET in the White House Situation Room, a secure facility used most often to discuss national security.

The briefing comes on the 12th day of the shutdown.

Trump has said he will not make a deal to fully reopen government without $5 billion funding for a wall or wall like structure on the U.S. – Mexico border. Democrats have said they would fund more border security and are not convinced on the need for a border -long wall. They also may want something in return for more border security funding, such as legal protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as youths illegally through no fault of their own. Durbin has led the crusade to help these immigrants, known as “Dreamers.”

Democrats take control of the House on Thursday, when new members are sworn-in and Rep. Nancy Pelosi D-Calif., is poised to be elected Speaker.