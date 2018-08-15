Blur faces of cops in bodycam videos, police union says

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President Kevin Graham at a panel discussion in May on civilian police oversight. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sneed exclusive . . .

It’s a snapshot, not a gunshot.

But it could be equally dangerous.

Sneed has learned the “negative” effects of body cameras on the families of Chicago Police officers who wear them is a hot button topic in hush-hush contract negotiations between the Chicago Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police union.

Sneed is told FOP President Kevin Graham even discussed the possibility of blurring the faces of police officers on body cam videos once they hit the public domain.

“It’s an important issue,” Graham told Sneed.

“The thrust of this discussion is not for the police officer’s safety but for the safety of their entire families,” Graham said.

“We feel it’s very, very important because the families and children of police officers are NOT employees of the city and need every protection we can give them,” said Graham, who has become a forceful FOP leader since his election last year.

“It is dangerous when these videos of police officers — even if they have done everything correctly — become public and then used as a tool by someone who wants to hurt the officer by getting back at his family.

“Remember, police officers and their families are being forced to live in the city. Within the city limits. That limits their anonymity.

“We have instances of this danger — and there are cases in court — but I am not at liberty to discuss them,” he said. “But this is a very front and center problem.

“The families don’t sign up for this … they don’t need someone finding out where they live who could be a danger to them.”

Save Taco!

Dear Bruce … er, Gov. Rauner.

I know you are the proud owner of a grand champion, prize-winning steer named Taco bought for $60,000 smackeroos Tuesday at the Illinois State Fair.

I have a request.

Don’t kill him.

Think of the kid who raised him! Think of me!

Give Taco a pardon. Don’t send him to a slaughter house or his meat to a subsequent university auction.

Why not send Taco to your ranch in Montana — and make him a symbol for your campaign promise … to save our state.

Just sayin’.

My, my Melania . . .

Is Melania mustering up some muscle?

Well, Omarosa Manigault Newman, President Donald Trump’s ex-White House aide and former “Apprentice” nightmares, certainly thinks so.

• Translation: According to Newman’s tell-all book, “Unhinged” First Lady Melania Trump packs a punishing punch when it comes to the Trumpster.

• Ding: Newman claims Melania’s choice of a $39 Zara jacket (emblazoned with the words: “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?”) — which she wore to the Texas border while checking on migrant children — was a direct dig at her hubby.

In her book, she states: “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him.”

Give it a rest, Omarosa.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Blackhawks broadcaster Eddie Olczyk and wife Diana spotted celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary at Harry Caray’s in Rosemont …. Reggaeton star Maluma at Studio Paris Nightclub Saturday. . . . Rapper Ludacris dining at RPM Steak recently. . . . Country music singer Jake Owen spotted at Three Dots and a Dash over the weekend before taking the stage at Bub City. . . . Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and Colin Jost at Gibsons on Rush Saturday night. . . . Today’s birthdays: Madonna, 60; Steve Carell, 56; Angela Bassett, 60.