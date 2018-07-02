Gun violence crosses an unexpected border

How do you keep a young black male safe these days?

I gave my two sons the “don’t” talk.

Don’t follow the wrong crowd.

Don’t smoke or use drugs and alcohol.

Don’t hang out on the corners.

Don’t have unprotected sex.

And don’t bring a child into the world that you aren’t capable of taking care of.

They were 16 years apart. It didn’t occur to me to warn either of them about interactions with police because young black males weren’t being fatally shot by police at the rate they are today.

If they were, we didn’t know about it.

But social media has given us the ability to hear bad news quickly and that has ramped up parental angst considerably.

While my generation taught our children right from wrong; prayed over them and about them; and left them in God’s hands, my daughter’s generation took a different course.

Many of them packed up and fled the urban areas.

And those who couldn’t flee sent their children to live with relatives in areas of the country they considered safer.

For my daughter, it meant sending her son to live with his father in Toronto when the boy reached middle school.

As the grandmother, I was devastated.

But my daughter was determined to do what she could to protect her son from the city’s violence.

She wasn’t worried about him getting into trouble. She was worried about all the parents who were not doing what she was doing to raise a respectful and decent child.

She didn’t want her son to become a victim of a child growing up without love and without care.

But violence doesn’t have borders.

One of the stories that dominated the news in Toronto last weekend was the triple shooting outside of a popular nightclub in the city’s entertainment district.

A 21-year-old rapper, Smoke Dawg, whose real name is Jahvante Smart, and Ernest Modekwe, 28, a producer, were killed. An unidentified woman was wounded.

Smart was an up-and-coming rapper in Canada, and his demise brought a tribute on Instagram from Drake, a superstar and fellow Canadian:

“I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out,” the musician said.

Smart’s sister launched a gofundme campaign to pay for funeral expenses.

The shooting, which occurred in the early evening hours, sounded too much like what’s been going on in America.

At the halfway point of 2018, Toronto had 48 homicides compared to 23 at the same point last year, according to local news reports.

That number includes 10 people killed in April when a rental van plowed through pedestrians.

Toronto is also seeing shootings involving children. Two weeks ago, gang members shot two girls, ages 9 and 5, while the girls were in the playground, according to local news reports.

Police allege the suspected shooters are being “sheltered” by friends and family members.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, 255 people were shot in the month of June, down from 302 during the same period last year, and 55 people were murdered, down from 76.

Year-to-date, 252 people have been murdered compared to 331 people during the same period in 2017.

Even if we don’t talk about the homicides, or write about them, or acknowledge every death for the loss that it is, the blood cries out.

And, if it is your son or grandson lying in a pool of blood on the street, the declining numbers don’t mean very much.

Thankfully, Toronto’s murder rate is still a far cry from what Chicago is dealing with.

Still, as I sat in the midst of Canadian parents who were beaming with pride, I had the same question on my mind as I did when my own children were growing up.

How do you keep a black male child safe in a world where they are often the target of violence?

One place to start is by showing all children a lot more love.

