Hillary Clinton hits Chicago for at least two fundraisers on Nov. 2.

WASHINGTON – Democratic White House hopeful Hillary Clinton comes home to Chicago on Nov. 2 for at least two high dollar fundraisers, one targeting the city’s legal community.

There is a morning reception at the Gold Coast home of Tanya and Michael Polsky, the Invenergy LLC CEO who in 2014 also hosted President Barack Obama at a fundraiser and was a co-host at a 2007 Chicago event for his 2008 first term presidential run.

This fundraiser was originally scheduled to be on Sept. 17. When Clinton could not make the date, Bill Clinton came to Chicago instead for two events, kicking off his fundraising for his wife in the city where the couple have a strong base of supporters.

The price points for the Polsky event:

*One ticket, $2,700

*For raising $27,000, the donor gets, according to the invitation obtained by the Sun-Times, “a host reception with Hillary, roundtable policy discussion with hosts and “Hillstarter” program membership.

When the event was originally set for September, there was also a play made on the invite for a $50,000 level of “bundling,” which is when a donor uses his or her networks to get other people to write check.

The event aiming at lawyers will start at noon; the price is $2,700 an attendee with hosts having to raise $27,000. That gets a person access to the host reception and a photo with Clinton.

For the record: This will be Clinton’s fourth visit to Chicago since launching her presidential campaign. On July 21, Rajiv Fernando, a Clinton Foundation supporter and a bundler for President Barack Obama, hosted a high dollar event for the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady.

Clinton was in Chicago on June 23 and had two days of fundraising events on May 19 and 20 plus a visit to an SEIU childcare center on the South Side.

Clinton fundraiser Jeremey Hallahan handles Illinois for the campaign.