House ethics panel orders payments from Rush, Gutierrez

Ending congressional investigations pending for years, the House Ethics Committee on Thursday determined that in separate cases, Reps. Luis Gutierrez and Bobby Rush, Illinois Democrats, violated House rules and must reimburse the Treasury for taxpayer money not properly spent.

The 10-member ethics panel — evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — also handed Rush and Gutierrez each a public reprimand called a “reproval.”

GUTIERREZ

Gutierrez must pay the U.S. Treasury $9,700 for what the ethics panel determined in a 34-page report was the “inadvertent” misuse of funds allocated to members to run their government office.

At issue was Gutierrez hiring his former chief of staff, Doug Scofield, to advise his congressional office. Gutierrez retained Scofield Communications between 2003 to 2013. The major question was whether Scofield, a consultant, was acting in some circumstances as official staff.

The panel found “no reason to believe” Gutierrez “or his office intentionally misused” government funds.

Gutierrez and Scofield have been close for years. In his memoir, “Still Dreaming: My Journey” Gutierrez credits Scofield with being his “partner” on the book project.

The watchdog Office of Congressional Ethics, created by Congress, launched a probe in 2013 about the hiring arrangement and passed its findings to the ethics panel, which has the power to sanction members.

On Dec. 4, 2013, the OCE transmitted its findings to the ethics committee. Over the past five years, the committee has reviewed 10,000 documents and interviewed 16 people, including Gutierrez and Scofield.

RUSH

Rush must pay the U.S. Treasury $13,310 for taking what the ethics panel determined in a 26-page report was an “impermissible gift” of office space in his South Side congressional district.

The panel slapped Rush “for his significant, though unintentional violation of the Gift Rule.”

The Rush case stems from a 2013 Chicago Sun-Times/Better Government Association investigation, among other matters, free office in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center. Another matter was whether Rush improperly used his campaign fund to donate money to the church he founded — the Beloved Community Christian Church — where his son was employed.

An issue was whether the free space was really an improper in-kind campaign contribution.

The OCE sent its findings to the ethics panel on June 10, 2014.

Rush has been struggling with his tangled finances for years. On Wednesday, a Cook County Circuit Court ordered the garnishment of more than $2,100 a month from Rush’s $174,000 annual House salary to pay back a $1 million delinquent loan for the BCCC church at 6430 S. Harvard Ave.

The ethics panel concluded that Rush “did not” convert any campaign funds to personal use.