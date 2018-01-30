Rahm scorches Trump; State of the Union comes ‘amid peril for our nation’

Note to Sun-Times readers: Keep checking here for the latest reaction to Trump’s State of the Union speech

CHICAGO – Mayor Rahm Emanuel didn’t wait for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address before delivering his message to the president on Tuesday night: In a video released on Twitter Emanuel warned that Trump has “created uncertainty” and “divisiveness.”



Emanuel said he hoped the Trump’s speech would “most importantly gives us a vision and a hope that tomorrow can be better than today.”

But just before the speech, Emanuel said in a statement, “The Trump administration’s heartless decision to end vital aid to Puerto Rico while a third of the island remains without power is immoral and indefensible. We should be extending the lifeline to our fellow Americans trying to recover and rebuild, not cutting and running when there is still work to be done. Chicago remains committed to lending a hand and continues to welcome residents of Puerto Rico to our city. The federal government should follow our example rather than prematurely throwing in the towel and leaving Americans in crisis without the help they need and deserve.”

EMANUEL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

“Tonight, President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address amid peril for our nation because of what is happening to us as a nation that is ruled by law. Having worked for Presidents Clinton and Obama I know the importance and the significance of the State of the Union. Let us hope that tonight in his State of the Union, President Trump departs from his past politics to embrace America’s future and create certainty where he has created uncertainty, unity where he has created divisiveness, but also most importantly gives us a vision and a hope that tomorrow can be better than today.

“Just yesterday the FBI deputy director resigned, becoming just the latest career official to leave or more accurately forced out of office after coming into conflict with the president. The attacks and politicization of our nation’s cherished and independent law enforcement agencies are corrosive and they undermine America’s faith in these institutions.

“It’s not just there, however. Last week when I was in Washington D.C. for the Conference of Mayors, we as a group stood up to Donald Trump who threatened all of us as mayors, 23 of us, for actually embracing immigrants who welcome and come to America and come to our cities. America is a nation of immigrants, I am the son and grandson of immigrants. Chicago is the most American of American cities.

“We’re always going to welcome those who believe in the promise of America and that promise for their children, that through sacrifice and struggle, the American dream that has always lit the way for generation after generation is still alive and well.

“We as a city will never turn our back on that and I hope the president today in that moment when he stands in front of the congress and the people’s house and stands in front of the nation uses the moral voice of the president to remove anxieties and uncertainties for our dreamers and our immigrants and pledges to bring the country together under a shared set of values that we all embrace.”