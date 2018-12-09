Joyce, Daley mayoral match-up goes another round, threatens families’ ties

Supporters of mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce file objections against petitions of Bill Daley. | Photo by Rachel Hinton.

Daley’s ire!

Ding!

It’s the big boys boxing ring … and the gloves are off.

• Round one: Mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce, who was one of the first to toss his hat in the mayoral ring, is the son of former 19th Ward alderman and state Sen. Jeremiah Joyce, a brilliant political strategist for former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

• Round two: Then former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, son of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley — and brother of Richard M. Daley, decided to toss his hat in the ring.

• Round three: Political pundits opined Daley expected Joyce to drop out of the race because the families had once been politically tied at the hip and they expected loyalty to royalty.

That didn’t happen.

• Round four: Not only has Joyce Jr. refused to exit the race but challenged Daley’s nominating petitions, which Sneed is told included the signatures of Richard M. Daley’s daughter and Cook County Commissioner John P. Daley’s son and daughter-in-law.

“It’s taken a nasty personal turn, and this one may have crossed the line,” said a top Daley source.

“Former State Sen. Jeremiah Joyce has been a key player in the Daley family political history for years, but it looks like the split is official — and permanent.”

Over and out!?