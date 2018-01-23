KADNER: Take a deep breath and shout ‘dilly dilly!’

When the president has got you down, shout "dilly, Dilly!" | AP file photo

It’s time to say “dilly dilly” to the administration of President Donald Trump.

Every time I hear Trump is meeting behind closed doors with members of his cabinet about an issue of major importance, like nuclear war with North Korea, I get the urge to raise a glass and shout “dilly dilly” like the medieval characters in the series of Bud Light commercials.

The thought brings a smile to my face.

OPINION

I get the impression that the courtiers in the commercial are shouting “dilly dilly” because they’re afraid that their king, if provoked, may send them to the dungeon or lop off their heads. No one knows what behavior could set the Bud Light king off. It could be something as simple as a peasant offering his royal highness a bottle of wine instead of his favorite beer.

I get the feeling that members of Trump’s cabinet live with such unease. There’s a sense that, on a whim, he could decide to throw 600,000 people out of the country or announce that he’s going to push his Big Button to teach the Rocket Man a lesson.

The man who sits in the White House once said that because he’s a celebrity he can grab any woman’s private parts and they won’t complain.

These are the times we live in.

When the president mockingly calls a U.S. senator “Pocahontas” at a ceremony honoring the heroism of Native Americans who fought in W.W. II, no one should spend time agonizing over Trump’s thought process.

Just shout “dilly dilly” and have a drink.

If our esteemed ruler announces that millions of Americans have voted illegally, that they were all Democrats and that he is going to launch an investigation to prove it, don’t ask about evidence. When it is announced a few months later, after millions of tax dollars have been spent, that the investigation is over do not ask any questions.

Do not anger the man on the throne and provoke a tweeter tantrum.

Do not dare laugh when he announces to the court that he is “a very stable genius.”

Simply shout, as loud as you can, “dilly dilly.”

I can’t help thinking this simple act could unite our nation.

I’m reminded of scene in the movie “Network” where a TV anchorman urges people to throw open their windows and shout, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.”

People from every “s..thole” country in the world can join us. If the president visits a foreign nation, whenever our ambassador stands to speak in the United Nations, everyone should jump up and shout, “dilly dilly.”

The entire Washington press corps really needs to join in. Instead of shouting questions at Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she has no intention of answering, instead of looking sorrowfully emasculated each time they’re accused of inventing fake news, instead of waiting for the palace guard to haul them away as enemies of the American people, the press corps needs to shout, “dilly dilly.

I can almost hear a childish emperor on “Game of Thrones” shouting, “I will build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

Shout “dilly dilly” everyone. It not only puts such a boast it in the proper context but sends the right signal to the rest of the world.

Stock prices are at record levels, jobs are being created, America is great again.

Trump has even brought the North and South Koreans together and found the good in white nationalists.

“Dilly dilly!” Those words say it all.

