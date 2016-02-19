Liz, Dick Cheney in Chicago on Monday: Cubs Tom, Todd Ricketts co-host fundraiser

WASHINGTON — Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts is stepping up his political profile, co-hosting in Chicago on Monday a fundraiser for Wyoming GOP House hopeful Liz Cheney, who will be joined by her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Ricketts’ brother Todd, a Cubs board member, is very active in GOP politics. He is the chief of the Ending Spending PAC and was the co-finance chair, while it lasted, of the presidential campaign of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The Cheney funder starts at 5:30 Monday at The Racquet Club, 1365 N. Dearborn Pkwy., according to the invitation.

Other co-hosts: Republican honchos and business executives Ron Gidwitz, Richard Porter and John Rowe. Todd is co-hosting with wife, Sylvie Legere, and Tom is co-hosting with wife, Cecelia.

The ask:

$1,000 for the general reception

$2,700 for a private dinner

$5,400 give or raise to be listed as a co-host