Liz, Dick Cheney in Chicago on Monday: Cubs Tom, Todd Ricketts co-host fundraiser
WASHINGTON — Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts is stepping up his political profile, co-hosting in Chicago on Monday a fundraiser for Wyoming GOP House hopeful Liz Cheney, who will be joined by her dad, former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Ricketts’ brother Todd, a Cubs board member, is very active in GOP politics. He is the chief of the Ending Spending PAC and was the co-finance chair, while it lasted, of the presidential campaign of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
The Cheney funder starts at 5:30 Monday at The Racquet Club, 1365 N. Dearborn Pkwy., according to the invitation.
Other co-hosts: Republican honchos and business executives Ron Gidwitz, Richard Porter and John Rowe. Todd is co-hosting with wife, Sylvie Legere, and Tom is co-hosting with wife, Cecelia.
The ask:
$1,000 for the general reception
$2,700 for a private dinner
$5,400 give or raise to be listed as a co-host