Michael Pfleger hot under the collar over priest’s burning of gay-friendly flag

Ald. Deb Mell (33rd) speaks at a demonstration across the street from Resurrection Catholic Church on Wednesday, days after the Rev. Paul Kalchik burned a rainbow-cross flag on church grounds. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Activist peace priest Michael Pfleger is expecting an apology.

Pfleger, who knows the power of disobedience, having been suspended once by Cardinal Francis George, was “horrified” learning Catholic priest Paul Kalchik burned a gay-friendly flag in the back of his church recently — as a symbol of gay “exorcism.”

“It was so wrong,” Pfleger told Sneed.

“I would hope he would apologize to the city for having sent such a message of hate in such a symbolic way,” Pfleger said.

“A flag is a symbol.

“What was he thinking?

OPINION

“The church of all places should be a place of welcoming and love and inclusion, and to take this kind of action and make such a statement is reprehensible,” Pfleger said.

Kalchik had defied the wishes of Cardinal Blase Cupich, who he claims is trying to minimize the clerical sex abuse scandal that Kalchik thinks is “definitely a gay thing.”

Cupich has yet to publicly address the Kalchik “exorcism,” which was attended by seven members of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 3043 N. Francisco Ave.

Stated Pfleger: “I know horrible things have been done by members of the clergy, but as Dr. Gardner Taylor — a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said:

‘I don’t care what you do, but just stop it in the name of Jesus! It’s not what Jesus would do.’ ”

Added Pfleger: “What he [Kalchik] did symbolically should not be attached to a church and a faith community. It’s not only an insult to the LGBTQ community, but it’s an insult to all Chicago. He is connecting gay and hate and pedophilia, and that is wrong! He also demonized all the previous priests who had been there.

“I don’t know them and I’m not taking sides for or against them. But what he did was shocking.

“If I had known Ald. Deb Mell was going to stage a protest at the Avondale church Wednesday night, I would have been there decrying what happened.”

An Arbor note . . .

Former Chicago Board of Trade chairman Patrick Arbor, 81, who is still ensconced in the Cermak Hospital wing of Cook County Jail for being frail and a flight risk because of a megamillion-dollar financial battle with his ex-wife, called Sneed recently to chat.

“I haven’t been outside in 107 days,” said Arbor.

“I’m really not complaining,” he said.

“It is what it is.”

Zzzz . . . .

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is on trial in the killing of Laquan McDonald, confided to friends that the first time he was able to sleep through the night since the shooting — was the night he decided to put his fate in the hands of a jury rather than a judge.

Bill’s birthday . . .

Cubs superfan and Caddyshack star Bill “Carl Spackler” Murray, who hails from Wilmette, will not be in town celebrating his 68th birthday Friday, but in honor of his b-day, his Caddyshack eatery in Rosemont will serve Carl Spackler vodka cocktails for $6.80.

Murray will be back in town come Cubbie postseason.

Family affair . . .

Here’s a piece of Pence sense in the Trump White House.

• Translation: White House staffer Giovanna Coia, who is a cousin by marriage to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, is now engaged to John Pence, nephew of Veep Mike Pence and top aide to President Donald Trump.

The Pence proposal took place in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House and was posted to Instagram by Coia on Wednesday, showing off her ring of massive bling.

Royal reading. . .

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan nee Markle, launched her charity cookbook: “Together: Our Community Cookbook” in London on Thursday with her mother, Doria Ragland, by her side.

• Repeat recipe: The Duchess of Sussex favorite?

Avocado dip.

• The big question: Were any of mom’s recipes included in the book?



Sneedlings . . .

Today’s birthdays: Stephen King, 71; Bill Murray, 68; and Nicole Richie, 37.