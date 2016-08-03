Obama guidance, press schedule Aug. 3, 2016. African leaders

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 2, 2016

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2016

In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

In the afternoon, the President will participate in a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) town hall at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. This town hall is open to pre-credentialed media.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Print: Regional Reporters

Radio: VOA

EDT

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:30AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

3:20PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Young African Leaders Initiative town hall

Omni Shoreham Hotel

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 2:30PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

Briefing Schedule

11:15AM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

###