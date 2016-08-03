Obama guidance, press schedule Aug. 3, 2016. African leaders
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 2, 2016
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2016
In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
In the afternoon, the President will participate in a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) town hall at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. This town hall is open to pre-credentialed media.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CBS
Print: Regional Reporters
Radio: VOA
EDT
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:30AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
3:20PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Young African Leaders Initiative town hall
Omni Shoreham Hotel
Open to Pre-Credentialed Media (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time 2:30PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
Briefing Schedule
11:15AM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest
###
—–