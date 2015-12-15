Obama guidance, press schedule Dec. 15, 2015. Naturalization ceremony
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Below, from the White House…..
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 14, 2015
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2015
In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
Later in the morning, the President will deliver remarks at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. The President’s remarks are pooled for television and still photographers, and open to limited pre-credentialed correspondents.
In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with the Vice President in the Private Dining Room. This lunch is closed press.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Print: BuzzFeed
Radio: Talk Radio
EST
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
11:25AM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a naturalization ceremony
The National Archives Building, Washington, DC
Pooled for TV and stills; open to limited pre-credentialed correspondents (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time: 10:40AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
12:30PM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet for lunch
Private Dining Room
Closed Press
Briefing Schedule
12:30PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest
###
—–