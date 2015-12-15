Obama guidance, press schedule Dec. 15, 2015. Naturalization ceremony

Below, from the White House…..

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 14, 2015

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2015

In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

Later in the morning, the President will deliver remarks at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives. The President’s remarks are pooled for television and still photographers, and open to limited pre-credentialed correspondents.

In the afternoon, the President will have lunch with the Vice President in the Private Dining Room. This lunch is closed press.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Print: BuzzFeed

Radio: Talk Radio

EST

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

11:25AM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a naturalization ceremony

The National Archives Building, Washington, DC

Pooled for TV and stills; open to limited pre-credentialed correspondents (In-Town Travel Pool Gather Time: 10:40AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

12:30PM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet for lunch

Private Dining Room

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

12:30PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

###

—–