07/01/2015, 09:04am

Obama guidance, press schedule July 1, 2015. U.S. embassy in Cuba

By Lynn Sweet
Below, from the White House….

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 30, 2015

 

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2015

 

In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

 

Later in the morning, the President will deliver a statement on Cuba; the Vice President will also attend. The President’s statement in the Rose Garden will be open press.

 

Afterward, the President will depart Washington, DC en route Nashville, Tennessee. The departure from the South Lawn is open press, and the arrival at Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media.

 

While in Nashville, the President will discuss how we can move forward and continue building on the progress made under the Affordable Care Act, which has helped more than 16 million Americans gain health insurance. The President’s event at Taylor Stratton Elementary School is open to pre-credentialed media.

                                                                                                                        

Afterward, the President will depart Nashville en route Washington, DC. The departure from Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media, and the arrival on the South Lawn is open press.

 

Wednesday’s In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: National Journal

Radio: SRN

 

Wednesday’s Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: Dallas Morning News

 

EDT

 

9:30AM          In-Town Pool Call Time

 

10:00AM        THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

 

11:00AM        THE PRESIDENT delivers a statement; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends

Rose Garden

Open Press (Final Gather 10:40AM—North Doors of the Palm Room)   

 

11:45AM        THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

South Lawn

Open Press (Final Gather 11:20AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

 

12:00PM        THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Nashville, TN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage (Call Time 10:30AM – Virginia Gate, Andrews Air Force Base)

 

CDT

 

12:35PM         THE PRESIDENT arrives Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

 

1:30PM           THE PRESIDENT participates in a discussion

Taylor Stratton Elementary School, Madison, Tennessee

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

 

3:35PM           THE PRESIDENT departs Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

 

EDT

 

6:05PM           THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

 

6:20PM           THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

South Lawn

Open Press (Final Gather 6:00PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

 

Briefing Schedule

 

Press Secretary Josh Earnest will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Nashville, TN

 

