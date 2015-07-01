Obama guidance, press schedule July 1, 2015. U.S. embassy in Cuba

Below, from the White House….

June 30, 2015

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2015

In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

Later in the morning, the President will deliver a statement on Cuba; the Vice President will also attend. The President’s statement in the Rose Garden will be open press.

Afterward, the President will depart Washington, DC en route Nashville, Tennessee. The departure from the South Lawn is open press, and the arrival at Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media.

While in Nashville, the President will discuss how we can move forward and continue building on the progress made under the Affordable Care Act, which has helped more than 16 million Americans gain health insurance. The President’s event at Taylor Stratton Elementary School is open to pre-credentialed media.

Afterward, the President will depart Nashville en route Washington, DC. The departure from Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media, and the arrival on the South Lawn is open press.

Wednesday’s In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: National Journal

Radio: SRN

Wednesday’s Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: Dallas Morning News

EDT

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

11:00AM THE PRESIDENT delivers a statement; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends

Rose Garden

Open Press (Final Gather 10:40AM—North Doors of the Palm Room)

11:45AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

South Lawn

Open Press (Final Gather 11:20AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

12:00PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Nashville, TN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage (Call Time 10:30AM – Virginia Gate, Andrews Air Force Base)

CDT

12:35PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

1:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a discussion

Taylor Stratton Elementary School, Madison, Tennessee

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

3:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media

EDT

6:05PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews

Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage

6:20PM THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

South Lawn

Open Press (Final Gather 6:00PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

Briefing Schedule Press Secretary Josh Earnest will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Nashville, TN