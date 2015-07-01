Obama guidance, press schedule July 1, 2015. U.S. embassy in Cuba
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Below, from the White House….
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 30, 2015
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2015
In the morning, the President and the Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
Later in the morning, the President will deliver a statement on Cuba; the Vice President will also attend. The President’s statement in the Rose Garden will be open press.
Afterward, the President will depart Washington, DC en route Nashville, Tennessee. The departure from the South Lawn is open press, and the arrival at Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media.
While in Nashville, the President will discuss how we can move forward and continue building on the progress made under the Affordable Care Act, which has helped more than 16 million Americans gain health insurance. The President’s event at Taylor Stratton Elementary School is open to pre-credentialed media.
Afterward, the President will depart Nashville en route Washington, DC. The departure from Nashville International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media, and the arrival on the South Lawn is open press.
Wednesday’s In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Print: National Journal
Radio: SRN
Wednesday’s Out-of-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Print: Dallas Morning News
EDT
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
11:00AM THE PRESIDENT delivers a statement; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends
Rose Garden
Open Press (Final Gather 10:40AM—North Doors of the Palm Room)
11:45AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
South Lawn
Open Press (Final Gather 11:20AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
12:00PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Nashville, TN
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage (Call Time 10:30AM – Virginia Gate, Andrews Air Force Base)
CDT
12:35PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Nashville, TN
Nashville International Airport
Open to Pre-Credentialed Media
1:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a discussion
Taylor Stratton Elementary School, Madison, Tennessee
Open to Pre-Credentialed Media
3:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs Nashville, TN
Nashville International Airport
Open to Pre-Credentialed Media
EDT
6:05PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
6:20PM THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House
South Lawn
Open Press (Final Gather 6:00PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)
Briefing Schedule
Press Secretary Josh Earnest will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Nashville, TN
###
—–