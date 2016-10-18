Obama guidance, press schedule Oct. 18, 2016. Italy State Dinner

Below, from the White House…

October 17, 2016

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2016

In the morning, the President and the First Lady will welcome Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini of Italy to the White House for an Official Visit with a State Dinner. The Vice President will also attend. The arrival ceremony on the South Lawn is open to pre-credentialed media.

Later in the morning, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the Oval Office. The Vice President will also attend. There will be a pool spray at the top of the meeting.

In the afternoon, the President will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the Rose Garden. The press conference is open to pre-credentialed media.

In the evening, the President and the First Lady will welcome Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini at the North Portico. This arrival is open to pre-credentialed media. The President and the First Lady will then take an official photo with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini on the Grand Staircase. The photo is pooled press.

Later in the evening, the President and the First Lady will host a State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on the South Lawn. The Vice President and Dr. Biden will also attend. The President and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will each give a toast. The toast remarks during the dinner are pooled press.

Following the dinner, the President and the First Lady will attend the State Dinner reception with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini on the South Lawn. There will be pooled press coverage of the first song.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Print: Tampa Bay Times

Radio: Talk Media News

EDT

7:00AM In-Town Travel Pool Call Time

9:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY welcome Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini of Italy

to the White House; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attend

South Lawn

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media (Pre-Set 7:30AM; Final Gather 8:30AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

10:05AM THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi; THE VICE PRESIDENT also attends

Oval Office

Pool Spray at the Top (Gather Time 9:40AM – Rose Garden)

11:40AM THE PRESIDENT and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi hold a joint press conference

Rose Garden

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media (Pre-set 10:40AM; Final Gather 11:20AM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

6:45PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY welcome Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini

North Portico

Open to Pre-Credentialed Media (Pre-set 5:30PM; Final Gather 6:25PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

7:20PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY take an official photo with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini

Grand Staircase

Pooled Press (Gather Time 6:55PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

8:55PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the State Dinner with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini; THE PRESIDENT and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi each deliver a toast; THE VICE PRESIDENT and Dr. Biden also attend

South Lawn

Pooled Press for Toasts by President Obama and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (Gather Time 8:30PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

**Travel pool should dress in dark attire for this formal event**

10:10PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the State Dinner Reception with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Mrs. Agnese Landini

South Lawn

Pooled Press for First Song (Gather Time 9:45PM – North Doors of the Palm Room)

**Travel pool should dress in dark attire for this formal event**

