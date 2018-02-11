Obama, Michelle portraits unveiled Monday at National Portrait Gallery

WASHINGTON – The National Portrait Gallery will unveil official portraits of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle on Monday – with the art world wondering how they will be portrayed by the noted African-American artists they selected to portray them.

Obama, the nation’s first African-American president, selected Kehinde Wiley; Mrs. Obama picked Amy Sherald. Both artists are known for their painting of African-Americans.

Wiley and Sherald are the first African-Americans to be commissioned by the gallery to paint official portraits.

The gallery, a member of the Smithsonian Institution, has the only complete collection of presidential portraits outside of the White House.

Obama’s portrait will be installed in the “America’s Presidents” gallery and Mrs. Obama’s picture will be on display in another part of the museum.

Both Obama and Mrs. Obama will attend the event, to be live streamed by the portrait gallery starting at 9 a.m. Chicago time.

The National Gallery began commissioning presidential portraits in 1994, starting with President George H.W. Bush. The initial first lady commission was in 2006 with Hillary Clinton.