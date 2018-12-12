Pelosi makes term limits deal with Democratic dissidents, locks in speakership

WASHINGTON –– House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi made a deal on Wednesday with dissident House Democrats, including Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., to limit the terms to the top three House leaders, locking in more than enough votes to reclaim the gavel on Jan. 3.

Pelosi, 78, said in a statement, “Over the summer, I made it clear that I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new Members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic Caucus.

“For some time, there have been a number of conversations to advance a proposal to institute term limits for senior leadership positions in our Caucus.

“This proposal, which was developed by Members who care about the institution of the House of Representatives, would provide that Members in senior leadership positions can serve 3 terms with an additional term with two-thirds support of the Caucus. It would include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011.”

Foster, who had counted himself among the “Never Nancy” members in order to pressure Pelosi to put an end date on her leadership, announced that he now backed her.

“Today, I formally announce my support for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House for the 116th Congress. I am confident that the agreement we reached will position the Democratic Party to successfully lead in next Congress and for generations to come.

“As a businessman, I know that a transition plan is critical for any institution. Leader Pelosi has signaled her commitment to transfer her knowledge and experience to the next generation of leaders so that they may effectively lead the Party into a new era. As we take the Majority in the new year, Democratic unity will be an invaluable force as we join together to fight for hardworking Americans and for an economy that works for everyone.”