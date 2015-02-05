Rep. Aaron Schock’s bad week gets worse after adviser’s ‘offensive’ remarks revealed

WASHINGTON — Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., headed home to Peoria on Thursday following the worst week of his congressional career.

On Thursday morning, Schock’s problem was being nationally mocked for a new, garish red-walled House office here.

He was the subject of three jokes at the Washington Press Club Foundation Dinner on Wednesday night. MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski clucked over his poor judgment on Thursday morning.

But during the day, things turned more serious for Schock.

Schock’s over-the-top “Downton Abbey”-inspired office threw a spotlight on his House operation and the people who work for him.

That led to the resignation Thursday of senior adviser Benjamin Cole after race-related and other questionable comments he made on Facebook were reported by ThinkProgress.org and Buzzfeed.com.

“I am extremely disappointed by the inexcusable and offensive online comments made by a member of my staff. I would expect better from any member of my team. Upon learning about them I met with Mr. Cole and he offered his resignation which I have accepted,” Schock said in a statement first released to his hometown paper, the Peoria Journal Star.

In accepting Cole’s resignation, Schock acted swiftly to try to contain the damage. Cole, who started with Schock in March 2014, handled press chores for Schock.

During this time, Schock, 33, by clever use of social media, increased his already high profile, fueled by his zest for posting cool photos, often of his buff self, in locales near and distant.

Social media, so helpful to Schock until now, proved Cole’s downfall.

Cole came under scrutiny because he played a role in the Washington Post story by Ben Terris who first reported on Schock’s “Downton Abbey”-inspired red office. In short, the Terris story related Cole’s obviously unsuccessful efforts to kill his report.

First Thinkprogress.org, a liberal outlet, then the scrappy Buzzfeed.org, picking up on the scent, surfaced Cole’s questionable Facebook posts, some several years old. Buzzfeed turned up a post from Aug. 16, 2010, where Cole wrote a mosque should be constructed at the White House to give President Barack Obama a “house of worship.”

On Wednesday, Schock swiftly got hit with an ethics complaint from an ethics watchdog group because his interior designer, Annie Brahler, who runs a firm called Euro Trash in downstate Jacksonville, told the Post she was volunteering her services. House members can’t take free stuff.

Schock said Wednesday he would pay for her services and the furniture.

There is another byproduct of this flap Schock started by not thinking through the consequences of an over-the-top redecoration of an official office.

The office of Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., wanted to make sure he was not dragged into this as reporters start following a trail.

Brahler turns out to be the cousin of Caryn Eggeraat, the finance director for Kirk.

Brahler gave advice to Eggeraat on some things to buy for Kirk’s office in April 2012. Brahler was never his interior designer, a Kirk spokesman said. Kirk’s operation proactively put out that the $1,238.69 in stuff they bought was paid for through a Kirk campaign fund.

Team Kirk wants to stay out of Schock’s mess.