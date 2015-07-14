Rep. Kinzinger bolsters campaign war chest

WASHINGTON – Rep. Adam Kinzinger R-Ill., who faces no significant GOP primary opposition in 2016, raised $310,338 in the last quarter and has $1,035,078 cash on hand, according to Federal Election Commission records.

So far, no major Democratic candidate has surfaced to run against Kinzinger for the 16th congressional district seat, which includes counties north, west and south of Chicago.

The latest FEC report covers fundraising for April, May and June.

Kinzinger is a pilot in the Air National Guard. Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld – and a former congressman who once represented the north shore suburbs – headlined a fundraiser for Kinzinger last May 5 at Gibson’s in Rosemont.

The hosts at that May 5 Rumsfeld event …

John DeBlasio

Leader Jim Durkin

Ron Gidwitz

Daniel Levin

Mike McGrath, Sr.

Comptroller Leslie Munger

Leader Christine Radogno

Jerry Senser

Jay Stieber

Kinzinger uses the fundraising consulting firm of Bogart Associates Inc. in Alexandria, Va.