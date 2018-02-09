Schneider, Bustos split from other Illinois House Democrats in budget vote

WASHINGTON — In the House vote on the $400 billion budget deal that took place at 5:32 a.m. on Friday, Democrats Brad Schneider and Cheri Bustos split from other Illinois House members and voted for the bill.

Over in the Senate, Senate, Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth were yes votes for the deal, which passed 71-28.

The here are 11 House Illinois Democrats. All were no votes except Bustos and Schneider. The bill passed on a 240-168 roll call.

There were 119 Democratic no votes and 73 yes votes.

There were 67 Republican no votes and 167 yes votes. All seven Illinois Republican House members were yes votes.

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law on Friday, which ended a brief federal government shutdown.

Schneider said in a statement explaining his vote, “For too long Congress has irresponsibly relied on short-term, stopgap spending measures that unnecessarily burden our military and federal agencies. Today, I voted for this agreement to avert another government shutdown and move Congress beyond this self-defeating cycle.”

“This is far from a perfect bill. While I am pleased the agreement addresses critical priorities including funding community health centers, children’s health insurance, and our military, it also continues to recklessly add to our deficits and pass the burden on to future generations. We have to come together – House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans – to fund our government in a more fiscally responsible way.

“With this funding battle behind us, it is now essential we build on these first steps of bipartisanship to address another critical issue on which there is broad consensus across party lines – urgently protecting the DREAMers in our communities. I implore Speaker Ryan to follow the lead of the Senate and allow an open process and vote on this legislation as soon as possible.”

Bustos said in a statement, “For months, I have called for Washington to come together on real bipartisan solutions that work for hardworking families in Illinois and across the country,” Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said. “While this deal is far from perfect, I’m glad both sides were able to reach an agreement to end the budget gridlock. The deal funds critical Community Health Centers, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the fight against the opioid crisis and disaster assistance. It further lifts the current limit on defense spending, which protects our armed forces, strengthens the Rock Island Arsenal, supports Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing and bolsters Rockford’s aerospace and logistics industry.

“I am deeply disappointed in Speaker Ryan’s inability to do anything to address expiring protections for Dreamers who need our support now. They deserve a vote. The people we serve sent us here to get results, not gridlock, and I am confident we could pass a bill today with a strong bipartisan vote if he would only let us debate this issue. There can be no more excuses. I urge Speaker Ryan to seize this moment of bipartisanship and bring this issue to a vote.”