Is a new office to investigate sexual abuse the best way to spend school money?

Tamara Reed (left), a Chicago Public Schools student, and Morgan Aranda, a former student, testify during a hearing before the state Senate Education and House Elementary and Secondary Education Joint Committee about allegations of sexual misconduct in the school district, on June 20, 2018. | Rahul Parikh/Sun-Times

Recent news reports of prolonged and hidden sexual abuse among Chicago Public School students have been disturbing to say the least.

That the problem was allowed to fester for as long as it did may well be the direct result of the constant turmoil CPS has experienced in recent years as one leader after another left under a legal or ethical cloud.

OPINION

Yet as school officials play catch up to reverse this public relations disaster, they run the risk of creating a solution that leads only to more problems. Specifically, I am referencing the new student sexual abuse investigations unit being established in the office of the CPS inspector general.

It is universally acknowledged that there should be zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving students and that all credible allegations must be investigated. But there are many questions that need to be addressed first before millions of dollars are spent on a solution that could create only confusion in a system that worked well years ago without a small army of dedicated investigators.

During my time at CPS, as well as at several other school districts around the nation, we worked aggressively to improve the safety of students and instituted numerous initiatives to protect children from any possible predatory behavior. Among these were:

* Mandated reporting of any suspected abuse to the proper authorities, including the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services

* Immediate removal from schools and re-assignment of accused personnel to work places where they would have no contact with children pending the outcome of related investigations

* Improved process of background checks on new personnel hires to check records from all 50 states as opposed to just Illinois and continuous spot checking of existing personnel;

* Continuous training of principals and teachers about their responsibility under the mandatory reporting requirement

* Establishment of a new 24-hour hotline where allegations of misconduct could be reported in a confidential manner.

These actions resulted in a handful of employees each year being removed from schools.

But how will the new inspector general’s sexual abuse investigative unit interface with current duties handled by other relevant agencies?

The new unit may have more credibility in investigating student sexual abuse allegations than CPS’s Law Department (a practice that did not begin until after my tenure at CPS). But that does not mean the process will work better than leaving these matters primarily in the hands of independent investigators from the Chicago Police and DCFS. The police and state agency historically have been charged with conducting such investigations without any interference from CPS personnel.

How will this new unit impact the roles of existing investigatory agencies? Will notification of other agencies independent of CPS still take place before in-house investigations are conducted or after? Who ultimately will be in charge if there is a disagreement among the investigating units?

CPS parents, as well as taxpayers, deserve clear answers to these issues before another bureaucracy is established.

Sadly, the realities of child abuse and the furtive ways in which predators carry out their despicable activities means that no system, no matter how well designed, can ever guarantee that all abusers will be detected. But a hastily assembled investigations unit must first make certain it will not make matters worse.

Paul Vallas, who is running to be elected mayor of Chicago, is a former chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools.

