Van Dyke takes communiun, shares teary reunion with family

It’s true Jason Van Dyke, who was escorted into a Cook County sentencing hearing in a canary-yellow jumpsuit Wednesday, got to meet with his family privately.

It’s true no photos of him were taken during the hearing before Judge Vincent Gaughan, who will sentence Van Dyke — although a photo of Van Dyke in a prison jumpsuit circulated widely after his murder trial.

But here is what else happened in the privacy of the jury room behind Gaughan’s courtroom where Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of battery stemming from the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

• Van Dyke dissolved into tears when he saw his family.

“It was the first time Jason was allowed to see his wife, Tiffany, and his dad and cousin in the flesh and not behind a glass screen,” said a family source. “And the first time she [Tiffany] was able to hug him since he was taken away in handcuffs after the verdict,” the source added.

• A practicing Catholic who is being held in the Rock Island County Jail while awaiting what is turning into a complicated sentencing process, Van Dyke was permitted to receive communion from Sister Maria Paulina-Sterling — the nun from his parish at St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church in Garfield Ridge.

“It’s the first time he has received communion since the verdict,” said the source. He writes letters everyday to his two daughters and is currently reading a book by Tony Evans, an African-American pastor who once served as chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and is currently the longest serving NBA chaplain.

Daley schmooze . . .

It’s no secret former presidential contender Hillary Clinton may have managed a dreadful national campaign two years ago.

But she did win Nevada — a state now coveted by midterm marauder President Donald Trump.

Jorge Neri, the guy who managed Clinton’s successful Nevada campaign, is now managing Bill Daley’s mayoral campaign.

Sneed is told Neri is a Chicago native raised in Little Village by a single mom.

Minus the mask . . .

Ald. Edward Burke (14) may not have worn a costume to the City Council meeting on Halloween — as did six of his seat mates — but he did remind his fellow Council members that up until 2001 — there was a law on the books in Chicago making it illegal to wear a mask in the city.

“Fortunately for them, it was repealed,” chuckled Burke, who is known as the City Council’s historian.

Check out the spooky snapshot of Sneed’s buddy and former Sun-Times columnist Carol Marin, decked out as a witch, and her niece and nephews on the Halloween trail Wednesday night.

As Carol, a legendary broadcaster, would say: Trick-or-Treat, sister!

Tips & twaddle . . .

This and that: Interesting tidbits gleaned from Sneed’s “Sneedless to Say” collection:

• The Rauner report: Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner is not only a Democrat married to a Republican, but she is a fencer who plays piano.

• The bookcase: When famous publisher/bookstore chain owner Inge Feltrinelli died last month, her bookstore branches in Italy played a waltz from the film “The Leopard,” based on the book she published — and invited shoppers to dance.

Sneedlings . . .

