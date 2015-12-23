Sneed: Obamas plan to visit the old Magnum P.I. set in Honolulu

Obama, aloha!

Is a New Year’s party on the agenda?

Magnum opus: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama plan to pencil in a Honolulu visit to the old Magnum P.I. TV set once inhabited by actor Tom Selleck — which is now owned by the president’s BFF Marty Nesbitt.

Hoop scoop . . .

It’s a fast break!

Sneed has learned film director Spike “Chi-Raq” Lee, a huge basketball fan, is now battling street violence with a hoop shot.

Lee, whose recent film was based in Chicago, has just directed an anti-gun violence commercial to be aired during all NBA games on Christmas Day featuring four of the NBA’s top stars.

The commercial, created with the support of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, stars the Chicago Bulls’ Joakim Noah, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, last year’s MVP winner, Los Angeles Clippers’ Chris Paul, and the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony.

Lee “is very serious about violence issues and guns in America,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina’s parish in gang-infested Auburn Gresham said.

“People have got to put their guns down and stop killing each other,” added Pfleger. “I’m told Spike talked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver into buying into such a commercial on gun violence and street violence issues, which is historical.”

Sneed is told it will be the first time one of the four major sports leagues has tackled street violence. “They’ve tackled cancer and domestic violence, but this is new,” a sports source said.

“NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is one of the most progressive commissioners amongst the four leagues,” the source said. “Gun and street violence is a serious, but sensitive, touchy issue. Silver is going to be a trailblazer in this arena.”

Noah, who comes from a wealthy family (his dad is former pro tennis player Yannick Noah) and not Englewood like NBA star Derrick Rose, has become an anti-gun violence advocate in a big way.

Police blotter . . .

Sneed hears resumes are already being submitted for the top cop job replacing Garry McCarthy; there is no movement to process them yet, and former Chicago Police Supt. Jody Weis keeps cropping up in the “cleanup cop culture” advice department.

Stress test . . .

Hillary Clinton once told Sneed her anti-stress music was Carly Simon’s Clouds in My Coffee CD.

• “Sometimes I turn on the music real loud,” Clinton said. “I turn that one to the highest decibel you can imagine and go around singing and beating the table in time to the music.”

Hmm . . . I wonder how she handles stress now?

Stay tuned.

The mail bin . . .

Here’s a few letters tossed over Sneed’s transom . . . or culled from Sneed’s emails.

“As I read the column Rahm’s Xmas Bash, I found a very disturbing line — “Emanuel tosses his annual Christmas party for the City Council aldermen and their wives.

“As a woman I find this extremely offensive! First, this implies that all aldermen are men, and that is clearly untrue given the fact that my mother is an alderman.”

A.S.

“Why doesn’t the media ask that 16-year-old protester who was arrested yesterday and then released the big question WHY AREN’T YOU IN SCHOOL? I did not see or hear any reporter ask that question.”

G.B.

A Jesse update . . .

Sneed hears former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., who has been tending to his two children since his exit from federal prison — in tandem with his wife Sandi’s entrance to federal prison Oct. 20 — is continuing to spend time writing a book ostensibly about his life in politics. He’s staying home for the holidays and not actively looking for a job while awaiting his wife’s release next year.

Top tip . . .

It’s so SRO! Chicago Police Review Board President Lori E. Lightfoot has been snagged by Chicago City Club President Jay Doherty to speak Jan. 19 at his standing room only City Club luncheon event.

Sneedlings . . .

Christmas cheer! St. Sabina’s Church will continue its annual push to feed home-cooked meals to 500 homeless Chicago-area families on Christmas Day, many of whom they will transport from shelters all over the city. . . . I spy . . . Spotted at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North on Tuesday evening, former long-time Chicago Bears punter Brad Maynard, Hall of Fame Football Coach Marv Levy with his wife, Fran, and at a separate table former ABC and CBS TV news anchor Diann Burns. Thursday’s birthdays: Ryan Seacrest, 41; Ricky Martin, 44, and Kate Spade, 53. . . . and a happy Saturday birthday to Sneed’s trusty right hand, Francesca Gattuso, priceless.