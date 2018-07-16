Speaker Paul Ryan: ‘President must appreciate that Russia is not our ally’

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., picks his spots on when to criticize President Donald Trump and on Monday, he distanced himself from Trump saying “the president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally” after Trump declined to accept U.S. intelligence assessments about Russia meddling in U.S. elections during a press conference with President Putin in Helsinki.

Ryan said in a statement:

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world. That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

