A Thanksgiving miracle? Don’t screw this up

As I was watching television in bed late one night, an apparition appeared.

“Watch this!” it commanded, and the channels on my TV started to change.

There on the screen I saw the Pilgrims sitting down to eat with Native Americans.

“What is this?” I asked the specter in my bedroom.

“Immigrants!” said the visage. “They were escaping religious persecution and seeking economic opportunity. They were trouble makers.”

Well, everyone seems to be getting along quite nicely, I noted.

And then the phantom waived his arms and the Native Americans were being slaughtered. They were being starved to death. They were being infected with disease. The natives were forced to march hundreds of miles, given new land to live on, and then forced off that land so invaders could mine for gold.

It looked like a video game.

The picture turned fuzzy and through the snow on the screen I could see men dressed in rags freezing to death as they huddled around campfires. They had no food. But they had guns. They were soldiers. And I thought I heard a man say, “General Washington, I don’t think we can survive another week at Valley Forge.”

With another wave of his arm, the apparition, now looking a lot like Abe Lincoln, changed the TV picture and I saw Africans packed on cargo ships like sardines. Some were dying. Others were dead. All were in chains. No one stopped them at the border of the United States and asked for passports because they were considered property, not people.

They arrived in America and were sold into slavery.

On TV, I saw them taken away and taught to farm. Well, actually, they were whipped until they learned how to plant and pick cotton. They started families and had children. And then the children were sold, and the wives were sexually assaulted by the plantation owners.

“Someday our children’s children will be free,” I heard a mother cry.

I grabbed the remote and tried to switch to a sports channel. But the ghostly visage that was haunting me seemed to love educational programs.

People dressed in uniforms, blue and gray, were shooting each other. The slaves were freed. And the war ended after the president was shot in the head.

And then I saw black people standing in line at polling places on election day. People in white hoods appeared and began hanging the black people. Others were burned alive in churches. Still others were shot down in cold blood. Just because they wanted to vote.

“Why are you showing me all of these terrible things?” I shouted. “I want to watch football.”

The apparition pulled out a long cigarette holder and turned into Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“You must watch!” it commanded.

Hobos were hopping on trains. Old women were selling apples on street corners. Farms turned into dust bowls. There were no jobs and people starved. But suddenly, the government offered to put people to work. They could build roads and bridges and streets and make money.

“Socialism!” I shouted at the TV screen.

The ghastly visage put a finger to his lips as I witnessed the launch of Social Security.

And then another war broke out. Millions of people were dying. A giant bomb exploded, lighting up the entire TV screen. The war ended.

Still the channels kept changing.

I saw the United Nations being formed.

I saw rockets flying into space and a man walking on the moon.

I saw a black man elected president of the United States.

And then I saw commercials for hand-held computers, cars that could talk and clothes washers that could send you a text message when your laundry was done.

“What is the meaning of all of this?” I demanded.

“All of this is yours,” said the specter. “Millions have suffered, fought, and died, so that you could be surrounded by miracles. Be worthy. Don’t screw this up.”

Thank you. All of you.

