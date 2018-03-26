Trump accusers in denial about #MeToo movement

There was no “MeToo” moment for Stormy Daniels during her interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes Sunday” night.

Much like former Playmate Karen McDougal, Daniels has no idea that she is what the “MeToo” movement is all about.

Daniels was young and dumb when she was victimized by a powerful older man, just like many of the actresses who were sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

OPINION

But let’s back up a bit.

Daniels was in her 20s and already one of the most “popular actresses in the adult industry” when she met Trump, who was in his 60s, at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels said she went to Trump’s hotel suite afterward even though she wasn’t sexually attracted to Trump.

But there was an attraction, however, the same attraction that powerful men have always used to hook young women who are trying to get ahead.

Trump was more than a rich developer at the time. He was the boss on the “The Apprentice.”

“He goes, ‘Got an idea, honeybunch. Would you ever consider going on and — and being a contestant?’ ” and I laughed and — and said, “NBC’s never gonna let, you know, an adult film star be on,” Daniels told Cooper.

Allegedly Trump told the young woman: “That’s why I want you. You’re gonna shock a lotta people, you’re smart and they won’t know what to expect.”

That’s a move straight out of the Harvey Weinstein playbook.

Daniels said she went to the restroom and when she came out, Trump was sitting on the edge of the bed.

“I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And I just felt like maybe — it was sort of — I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this,’ ” she told Cooper.

We could stick a #beenthere on this spot.

No woman deserves this — not even one who gets paid to have sex in front of the camera.

Daniels allegedly had sex with Trump, and surprise, surprise, she never got a spot on the “Celebrity Apprentice.”

She may have thought it was no big deal at the time. But five years later, Daniels said she agreed to tell her story to InTouch magazine and got nowhere.

“Two former employees of the magazine told CBS the story never ran because after the magazine called Mr. Trump seeking comment, his attorney threatened to sue,” according to the “60 Minutes” interview.

Daniels claims that soon afterward, she was personally threatened.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. . . . And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” Daniels said.

If Daniels didn’t feel personally violated when she slept with Trump, I’m sure she feels personally violated now.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal alleges she had a 10-month affair with Trump, around the same time Daniels alleges she was intimate with Trump.

He has denied both affairs.

McDougal, who was also interviewed by Cooper, said Trump tried to pay her after they allegedly had sex for the first time.

Under a strange deal designed to keep the story buried while Trump ran for president, McDougal signed over the rights to her story to American Media Inc., for $150,000.

Now she is trying to get those rights back because the media company allegedly didn’t keep its end of the deal.

Lawyers are likely to drag these women through the mud, and these allegations through legal proceedings long enough for Trump to get through his presidency.

Hopefully that tactic won’t stop these women from continuing to speak out.

Although their circumstances are different, they share the bond that gave birth to the #MeToo movement.