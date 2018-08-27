Trump finally issues statement about Sen. John McCain

In this Jan. 29, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., celebrates in Miami after winning the Florida Republican presidential primary. Aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was 81. | AP photo

President Trump on Monday afternoon finally issued a statement about Sen. John McCain R-Ariz., who died on Saturday and who was a frequent critic of the president.

While Trump put out a Tweet on Saturday, it did not directly reference McCain’s service to the nation.

Trump finally also ordered flags flown at half-staff until McCain’s burial, a move made after the American Legion made the request.

The statement came after Trump declined several times on Monday to say anything about McCain when pool reporters were at events with the president in the White House.

McCain did not invite Trump to his funeral service Saturday at the National Cathedral.

Below, Trump’s statement.

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 27, 2018

Statement from the President

Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.

I have asked Vice President Mike Pence to offer an address at the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the United States Capitol this Friday.

At the request of the McCain family, I have also authorized military transportation of Senator McCain’s remains from Arizona to Washington, D.C., military pallbearers and band support, and a horse and caisson transport during the service at the United States Naval Academy.

Finally, I have asked General John Kelly, Secretary James Mattis, and Ambassador John Bolton to represent my Administration at his services.

###