Trump shakes up White House staff: Here is the list of new appointments

WASHINGTON – On the week President Donald Trump passed 500 days in office, on Wednesday he announced a series of White House staff changes. The list is below.

June 6, 2018

President Donald J. Trump Announces Appointments for the Executive Office of the President

President Donald J. Trump today announced the following appointments for the Executive Office of the President:

Zachary D. Fuentes will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff. Mr. Fuentes previously served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff.

Derek Lyons will serve as Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary. Mr. Lyons previously served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Acting White House Staff Secretary.

May Davis will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Policy Coordinator. Ms. Davis previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Associate White House Staff Secretary.

Jordan Karem will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations. Mr. Karem previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Presidential Advance.

Catherine Bellah Keller will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Staff Secretary.

Douglas Lynn Hoelscher will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. Mr. Hoelscher previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Stephanie Grisham will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of the First Lady. Ms. Grisham previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the First Lady.

Rickie Niceta will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and Social Secretary. Ms. Niceta previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Social Secretary.

Francis John Brooke will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy. Mr. Brooke previously served as Deputy Staff Secretary and Associate Director of Domestic Policy for the Vice President.

Abigail Audrey Slater will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy.

Laura Megan Cunliffe will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Robert Timothy Goad will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

James Boyce Sherk will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Drew Caelen Trojanowski will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Theodore Wold will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Dino Luigi LaVerghetta will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President. Mr. LaVerghetta previously served as Associate Counsel to the President.

Adam Kennedy will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Research. Mr. Kennedy previously served as Deputy Director of Research.

Timothy Pataki will serve as Special Assistant to the President for the Office of Public Liaison. Mr. Pataki previously served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

Jeffrey K. Freeland will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

Ryan M. Kaldahl will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

Jane Lucas will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

Ja’Ron K. Smith will serve as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs. Mr. Smith previously served as Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Hannah Hennigan Salem will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Press Advance. Ms. Salem previously served Senior Lead Press Representative for the Office of Presidential Advance.

William Henry Kirkland, III will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of External Affairs for the Vice President. Mr. Kirkland previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Rebeccah Propp will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs. Ms. Propp previously served as Deputy Director of Communications for the Vice President.

Daniel Fisher will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Visitors Office. Mr. Fisher previously served as the Director of the White House Visitors Office.

Reagan Thompson will serve as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Policy for the First Lady.

