Trump taps Sangamon County’s Milhiser to be U.S. Attorney in downstate Illinois

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Central District in Illinois.

Below, from the White House…

John C. Milhiser of Illinois will serve as the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Mr. Milhiser is currently the Sangamon County State’s Attorney, a position he has held since 2010. He started his legal career in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office in 1997 and spent time in the juvenile, civil, and felony divisions before entering private practice in 2003. Mr. Milhiser returned to the State’s Attorney’s Office in 2008 as the First Assistant State’s Attorney. As the elected State’s Attorney, Mr. Milhiser continues to try serious felony cases, including first degree murder, armed violence, attempt murder of a police officer, and sexual assault cases. Mr. Milhiser is active in the community and is the current president of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association. He received his undergraduate degree from James Madison University and his J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law.