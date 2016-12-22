Trump picks Kellyanne Conway for White House Counselor job

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, talks to reporters at Trump Tower, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald J. Trump on Thursday picked campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who is a top transition adviser, as Counselor to the President.

Conway, who owns a polling firm, is the first female to run a winning presidential campaign. The mother of four had been weighing taking a job outside the White House to run a political advocacy group to support Trump’s agenda.

Trump’s transition team said in a statement, “In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

Trump said in a statement, “Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity. A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,’ said Conway in a statement

An attorney, Conway is the founder and owner of The Polling Co./WomanTrend, a polling and research firm.