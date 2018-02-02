Unions divided in Lipinski/Newman Illinois Democratic House primary

WASHINGTON — Mirroring divides in the Democratic Party, organized labor is split in the heated Democratic Illinois primary pitting Rep. Dan Lipinsk against challenger Marie Newman.

This battle for the third congressional district seat is the biggest Democratic House primary in Illinois, and endorsements are picking up for each contender as early balloting for the March 20 primary gets underway. In Illinois, the deadline to mail out ballots to overseas and military voters is Saturday.

In the past weeks, Lipinski has won endorsements from a stack of building trade unions, the Illinois AFL-CIO and the Chicago Federation of Labor. On Friday, Newman is expected to get the backing of SEIU Local 1, which is part of the investors group that bought the Sun-Times last year. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, is also headlining a fundraiser for her at the East Bank Club on Friday.

WHY UNIONS DIVIDE

Unions have different issues. For example, the $15-an-hour minimum wage is not a crusade for the better paid building trade unions. It is a big deal for the unions representing low wage workers. Newman backs the $15 base wage; Lipinski does not. Also, the building trade unions are usually focused more on making sure government funded construction projects are in the pipeline.

ABORTION RIGHTS AN ISSUE

With abortion rights an issue in this contest — Newman supports abortion rights, and Lipinski does not — Newman on Friday also won the endorsement of EMILY’s List.

EMILY’s List is the influential organization boosting viable female Democratic candidates with its considerable fundraising ability. Other abortion rights groups such as NARAL jumped in earlier to help Newman, and EMILY’s List hanging back until now drew notice.

Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, said in a statement:”With this Congress intent on ripping fundamental rights and autonomy away from women, it is critical that we elect leaders who stand with us. That is why we are endorsing Marie Newman for Congress. Throughout her career, Marie has worked to improve her community and advocate on behalf of children and families. Her record is unimpeachable. As a small businesswoman and nonprofit executive, Marie has shown that she will not back down from a challenge – a trait that will serve her well when fighting for the families of the 3rd District in Washington.

“The reality is that Dan Lipinski has not shown himself to be a leader that women and families can depend on. He has put women’s reproductive health care in jeopardy and sought to end protections against discrimination. This is not an acceptable way to govern – and it’s certainly not what the people of Illinois’ 3rd District deserve. We support Marie Newman in this election and urge the voters in this district to join us. With Trump and Congressional Republicans working around the clock to take us backwards, we need an ally like Marie fighting for progress. It’s time for change.”

LIPINSKI LABOR ENDORSEMENTS

National Weather Service Employees Organization and Insulators Local 17

Illinois AFL-CIO

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Workers District Council of Chicago and Vicinity

Transport Workers Union

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

Chicago Federation of Labor

Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART TD)

Transportation Communications Union/International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers; Iron Workers – District Council of Chicago and Vicinity

Transport Workers Union

NEWMAN LABOR ENDORSEMENTS

SEIU Local 1 (expected)

These lists are developing; please check back.