Illinois AG Lisa Madigan raises questions about Willie Wilson’s charity

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks with reporters while people wait in line for up to $500 in Cook County property tax assistance from the Willie Wilson Foundation at City Hall, Wednesday morning, Aug. 1, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayoral hopeful Willie Wilson’s habit of handing out wads of cash on the street has come under more scrutiny.

On Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, ordered the philanthropist to provide additional information about his foundation’s spending by Aug. 23.

“Every year charities have to file an annual report with financial information. If a charity has a certain amount of money coming in, they have to provide us with an audit of their annual report,” said Maura Possley, a spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General.

Although Possley said the audit form doesn’t amount to an investigation, she acknowledged that the office has concerns.

“I don’t think of it as an audit. But they need to be fully compliant with our process. We have some questions. If he is giving money from his foundation, that is a perfectly legal thing to do. We just have to make sure everything is accounted for,” Possley said.

OPINION

The AG office raised questions about Wilson’s $200,000 giveaway before aldermen passed a resolution requesting that the Illinois Attorney General and Cook County State’s Attorney launch an investigation, according to Possley.

But that wasn’t the first time Wilson had stepped up to help delinquent homeowners keep their homes out of the hands of tax buyers.

And in 2016, Wilson went to Cook County Jail with $15,000 cash in his pockets to bail out misdemeanor inmates.

He called that project the “Good Samaritan Bond Pilot Project.”

At that time, Wilson had spent at least $50,000 of his own money to bail out a total of 107 people in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

But at a time when 10 people are trying to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Wilson’s philanthropy is seen as a threat.

Critics claim Wilson, who is widely known in church circles for his giving, was buying votes when he passed out cash at an event in July that Gov. Bruce Rauner attended.

Wilson has denied that the giveaway was a vote-buying scheme.

He will address the issue at a press conference on Thursday, but plans to move forward with another tax assistance giveaway on Sept. 1.

If that happens, it would put him at odds with the one political adviser in his camp that knows just how nasty politics can get.

“I’m going to support Dr. Wilson all the way, but we need to hold up on the giving because of the audit,” said Ricky Hendon, a former Illinois legislator turned political consultant.

“Who is this going to hurt but the people who don’t have anything,” Hendon added.

Wilson met with the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform (“ICPR”) on Monday and defended his philanthropy.

The watchdog group had filed a complaint against Wilson with the state elections board, arguing that Wilson should have reported the $200,000 giveaway as an “in-kind” contribution.

After the meeting, Hendon suggested the ICPR didn’t have a problem with the giveaway as long as the money is from the foundation and Wilson’s “personal pockets.”

“They realize a lot of blacks give stuff. As long as we have a firewall, they are OK with it,” he said.

Even so, Mary Miro, Executive Director of ICPR, said that group is moving forward with a hearing next week on the complaint it filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

“We had a very productive meeting with Willie and his team to discuss the events that transpired, that prompted the complaint,” she told me.

“We believe and affirm that Willie is a charitable person. He is really trying to support his community, but there needs to be a wall between the two things,” Miro said, referring to the foundation and the campaign.

“We are in agreement that those sort of rules need to be adhered to if he wants to do a school supply giveaway or another giveaway with in-kind materials,” she added.

If Wilson wants a seat at this table, he has to play by the table rules.

But if these watchdogs are so concerned about propriety in politics, what about all the giveaways that rain down in the form of grants and contracts during the election cycle?

That’s not personal wealth incumbents are giving away. That’s taxpayer’s money.

And for what?

Votes.