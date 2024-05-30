Matt Rife postpones Chicago Theatre shows, citing 'extreme exhaustion symptoms'

Red-hot comedian Matt Rife, who was about to begin a sold-out run of eight shows at the Chicago Theatre, abruptly postponed those performances Thursday afternoon.

“On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue. Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks,” said a statement from the venue cited by Deadline.com.

Rife had been schedule to perform two shows a night Thursday through Sunday. Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates Dec. 26-30.

Two Wednesday shows in Bloomington, Indiana, also were rescheduled at the last minute, with Rife posting that he had “a last minute medical emergency.” And upcoming June 6-9 dates at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, are listed as canceled.

The Ohio-born comedian is one of the fastest-rising stars on the stand-up circuit, riding the popularity of his sets presented first on YouTube and then in the November Netflix special “Matt Rife: Natural Selection.”

The eight Chicago Theatre shows would have set a record for venue’s most consecutive comedy performances.