Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Costco ending senior hours, COVID hours for healthcare workers, first-responders

The designated hours, instituted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place until April 17 for members 60 and older, health workers and first-responders.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
 March 15, 2022 12:57 PM
A Costco store. The chain is ending the senior hours it’s been offering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Costco is ending the senior hours it’s been offering during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Tyko / USA Today

Costco will soon drop its senior hours after holding them for more than two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special operating hours will be in place until April 17 for members 60 and older and also healthcare workers and first-responders, the wholesale club said in an update on its COVID updates webpage.

The hours also have been for members with disabilities or who are immunocompromised.

Like many of the nation’s grocery stores, Costco started holding the hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered the most vulnerable and at-risk for COVID-19.

Last July, the retailer planned to end the dedicated shopping time for seniorsbut then reversed course to reduce them from five days a week to twice-weekly as the numbers of infections and hospitalizations were rising nationwide. Since the week of July 26, most Costco locations have held the hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The membership club hasn’t allowed customers who don’t meet its criteria to shop during the designated time.

Read more at USA Today. 

The Latest
NSC.jpg
High School Basketball
LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals recap | No Shot Clock, Episode 138
There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?
By Michael O’Brien
March 15, 2022 12:52 PM
Jose Alvarez: out as executive director of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.
The Watchdogs
Illinois Tollway boss Jose Alvarez resigns from embattled state agency
His resignation follows the recent departure of tollway board chairman Will Evans, who was in a power struggle with Alvarez since 2019, when they both were hired.
By Robert Herguth
March 15, 2022 12:39 PM
Right-hander Chris Martin served as a late-inning reliever on the Braves’ path to the 2021 World Series title.
Cubs
Cubs agree to one-year deal with reliever Chris Martin
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that pitching was the front office’s “biggest focus.”
By Maddie Lee
March 15, 2022 12:33 PM
A fragment of a destroyed Russian tank is seen on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Columnists
Tanking tanks sign of Russian rot
The strategic blunders of Russian armor symbolize the ill-considered folly of invading Ukraine.
By Neil Steinberg
March 15, 2022 12:30 PM
President Joe Biden watches therapist Josh Geering demonstrate a new wheelchair that lifts during a tour at a VA Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, earlier this month during which he said veterans are the “backbone, the spine, the sinew” of the nation.
Washington
VA could close 3 hospitals, open other facilities in a nationwide overhaul of its system
The proposal to shut down VA hospitals in Ohio, Massachusetts and Brooklyn, N.Y., is facing opposiiton in Congress.
By USA TODAY
March 15, 2022 11:50 AM