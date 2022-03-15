Costco ending senior hours, COVID hours for healthcare workers, first-responders

Costco will soon drop its senior hours after holding them for more than two years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special operating hours will be in place until April 17 for members 60 and older and also healthcare workers and first-responders, the wholesale club said in an update on its COVID updates webpage.

The hours also have been for members with disabilities or who are immunocompromised.

Like many of the nation’s grocery stores, Costco started holding the hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered the most vulnerable and at-risk for COVID-19.

Last July, the retailer planned to end the dedicated shopping time for seniorsbut then reversed course to reduce them from five days a week to twice-weekly as the numbers of infections and hospitalizations were rising nationwide. Since the week of July 26, most Costco locations have held the hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The membership club hasn’t allowed customers who don’t meet its criteria to shop during the designated time.

USA Today.


