Chicago ranked 10th-best thrifting U.S. city in new report

Chicago ranks among the best cities to thrift in the U.S., according to a recent national study.

Shoppers often seek out thrifting their clothes as a sustainable option for their closets and their wallets, but some cities have more options than others.

To mark National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17,nationwide landscaping company Lawn Loveranked2022’s Best Cities for Thrifting, looking at how many thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, Goodwill boutiques, outlets and other specialty thrift shops are in each city.

New York City ranks as the country’s No. 1 city for thrifting, with an overall score of 85.62, according to the report. That’s well above the city in the No. 2 spot, Houston, Texas.

Chicago also trails Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Diego, Phoenix, Indianapolis, Austin and Miami in the rankings.

When it comes to sub-categories from the report, the city ranks fifth in consignment shops and fourth for thrift stores. Over the last year, in average monthly Google searches for “thrift store,” “flea market,” and “thrift store near me,” Chicago ranks second.