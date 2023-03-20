The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Consumer Affairs News Politics

Medicaid coverage for millions ends this year; if you’re one of them, here’s how to shop for new insurance

Shopping for affordable insurance that covers regular doctors and prescriptions can be daunting, figuring out the choices and subsidies to help pay for them. Here’s help.

By  Tom Murphy | AP
   
SHARE Medicaid coverage for millions ends this year; if you’re one of them, here’s how to shop for new insurance
A sign points visitors to the financial services department at a hospital. Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in 2023, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

A sign points visitors to the financial services department at a hospital. Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in 2023, and that pushes many into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

David Goldman / AP

Medicaid coverage will end for millions of Americans in the coming months, which will push many people into unfamiliar territory: the health insurance marketplace.

States will start cutting people from the government-funded plans when they no longer qualify based on income, a process that has been paused since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The timing of these cuts will vary. But all states have insurance markets where people who lose Medicaid can buy new coverage with help from subsidies.

Shopping for affordable insurance that covers regular doctors and prescriptions can be daunting, especially in marketplaces that offer dozens of choices and subsidies to help pay for them.

Here’s what you need to know.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TO MEDICAID?

Nearly 85 million people are covered by government-funded Medicaid, which focuses on people with low incomes.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government barred states from kicking people off Medicaid if they no longer were eligible. That ban ends this spring, and many people on Medicaid will be introduced to this so-called redetermination process for the first time.

States already are verifying eligibility, with most expected to start ending coverage for ineligible people in May, June and July.

Federal officials estimate that more than 8 million people will lose eligibility and be removed from Medicaid mainly because their incomes have changed.

WHERE TO GET NEW COVERAGE

State health insurance marketplaces created under the federal Affordable Care Act are the only places where people can buy individual insurance with help from an income-based subsidy. They can be found through the federal government’s healthcare.gov website.

You also can find coverage sold outside these marketplaces, but doing so can be risky. For instance, short-term plans can exclude coverage of certain things, such as a medical condition someone had before signing up.

INCOME-BASED SUBSIDIES

The cost of any new plan should be one of the first things to consider.

Shoppers can get income-based subsidies to help pay monthly premiums of plans they buy on the state marketplaces. Those subsidies were enhanced during the pandemic.

Many people don’t realize they can get this help, said Jeremy Smith, director of West Virginia’s health insurance navigator program, which helps shoppers find coverage.

“A very large percentage of people can qualify for a plan starting at $0 per month,” Smith said.

COVERAGE DIFFERENCES

Individual insurance differs from Medicaid in several ways.

Some marketplace plans come with a big deductible that people have to pay before most coverage starts.

So people shopping for coverage should understand deductibles and other payments they’ll need to make before committing to a plan, Smith noted.

Individual insurance also groups hospitals and doctors in networks. The insurance might cover much less of the bill for care received outside those networks. Shoppers should learn how any regular doctors and medications are covered before enrolling in a new plan.

Individual insurance also can give people more care choices. Many doctors don’t accept Medicaid, and states might pay for only a limited amount of prescriptions.

“It is possible that people will have better access to certain services in the marketplace,” said Jennifer Tolbert, a Medicaid expert with the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

IMPORTANT STEPS IF YOU’RE ON MEDICAID

Make sure your state program has your current contact information — including a mailing address, email and cellphone. They’ll send notifications if they need more information or if someone no longer qualifies for Medicaid.

“Everyone should do that before April,” said Joshua Brooker, an independent broker in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “It’s going to make a smoother transition.”

Start shopping for new insurance before Medicaid ends. People should allow plenty of time to sort through options.

The goal should be to have new insurance that starts the day after Medicaid ends. That would cut down on temporary coverage losses for regular doctors or important medicines.

Once people register to shop in the insurance marketplace, they have 60 days to find a plan.

GETTING HELP

Seeking assistance might be a good idea, especially for people who need help figuring out their income for the coming year. That’s needed to calculate subsidies.

There are several ways people can get help.

States will transfer the names and contact information of those who no longer qualify for Medicaid to their marketplaces. They also will send a letter to Medicaid beneficiaries explaining how to connect to the marketplace, said Kate McEvoy, executive director of the nonprofit National Association of Medicaid Directors.

Federally qualified health centers also have counselors who can help people apply.

Independent brokers also help people sort through options. They get a fee that usually comes out of the premium you wind up paying.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Goonie Gang terrorized Englewood, bragged on Facebook, made Goonie Gang T-shirts, feds say
Illinois lifeline program for suicidal kids struggles amid a youth mental health crisis, staffing shortages
Bridgeport bank failure case verdict: Robert M. Kowalski guilty of all charges
Patrick Daley Thompson denies wrongdoing despite conviction, says he never wanted to be mayor, wants to ‘rebuild my life’
Decorated vet’s last stand: FBI agent wants Supreme Court to make VA stop shortchanging veterans on GI Bill benefits
Full pension benefits for cops, firefighters who survive COVID-19 clears Illinois House panel
The Latest
Andrew Lloyd Webber (pictured in 2009) released a statement this weekend revealing his son is hospitalized and battling gastric cancer.
Theater
Andrew Lloyd Webber will miss opening night of ‘Bad Cinderella’ after son’s cancer hospitalization
The musical theater composer, whose latest show debuts next week, revealed he’s sitting out the premiere on Thursday to be with his son Nicholas, who is battling stomach cancer.
By USA TODAY
 
Tamar Adler attends rag &amp; bone’s A Last Supper in celebration of its Fall 2019 collection on February 8, 2019 in New York City.&nbsp;
Taste
Chef-author Tamar Adler turns to leftovers, comprehensively in new cookbook
Adler gets to show off her strong repurposing ethic in her new 500-page cookbook, “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z,” a comprehensive guide for reusing leftovers, from potato cooking water to day-old sauerkraut.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Jenn Wasner (background) and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver perform on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival on in 2019 in New York City. The band is among the headliners at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver set to headline music fest; full lineup announced
Festival tickets — three-day passes ($219) and single-day passes ($109) — are now on sale.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Moline’s Owen Freeman (32) controls the ball against Benet’s Parker Sulaver (14) during the state championship game at State Farm Center.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team
Here is the 28th edition of the City/Suburban Hoops Report All-State team.
By Joe Henricksen
 
People walk outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on June 9, 2022.
Other Views
Our democracy is broken. Here’s how we can fix It
Our defects aren’t sources of shame — they are opportunities to improve.
By Rep. Sean Casten
 