Thursday, May 11, 2023
Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes nationwide over bike seat post danger

The safety recall of Pelton Bikes Model PL01, which sold for about $1,400, is because of a potential hazard involving the seat post assembly.

By  Michelle Chapman | AP
   
A Peloton logo on one of the company’s stationary bicycles. Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes in the United States because it says the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold in the United States from January 2018 until earlier this month for about $1,400. They were sold directly through Peloton, by Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and via Amazon.coms.

Peloton has gotten 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, including 13 reports of injuries including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.

The Peloton original Bike in Britain, Germany and Australia and the Peloton Bike+ aren’t included in the recall.

Consumers in the United States who bought one wee advised to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering a free seat post that can be self-installed.

Peloton can be reached at 866-679-9129 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time seven days a week and online at www.onepeloton.com. Consumers can click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the Peloton website page for information about how to request the free seat post and instructions for installation.

Peloton, which is in the process of a corporate reorganization, said in October it was cutting about 500 jobs. That announcement came after the company said last August it would cut 784 jobs, close its North America distribution network and shift delivery work to third-party providers.

Peloton experienced incredible sales growth at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The New York company’s share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020 amid lockdowns that made its bikes and treadmills hugely popular among customers who pay a monthly fee to take part in its interactive workouts.

But sales began to slow in 2021 as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines drew many people out of their homes and back into gyms.

