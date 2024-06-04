Walmart settlement deadline is Wednesday: How to join $45 million weighted-grocery lawsuit

The deadline for Walmart customers who purchased certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit to be included in a $45 million settlement is Wednesday.

A class-action lawsuit filed in October 2022 claimed that the grocery giant overcharged customers who purchased sold-by-weight groceries. It claimed Walmart falsely inflated product weight, mislabeled the weight of bagged produce and overcharged for clearance items.

Customers who purchased eligible weighted groceries from Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, qualify to be included in the settlement. To participate, go to walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com.

The settlement has not yet been fully approved, and a final approval hearing has been scheduled for June 12.

Walmart grocery settlement: Who can submit a claim?

The deadline for opting out of the settlement, May 22, has passed.

Those who purchased an eligible product and have a receipt “will be entitled to receive 2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased, capped at five hundred dollars ($500.00),” according to the settlement’s website.

Anyone who doesn’t have a receipt could still submit a claim for a payment between $10 and $25, depending on how many products they attest to purchasing.

