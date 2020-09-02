 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois sees 2,128 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

State public health officials urge people to social distance, wear masks, wash hands as they gear up for the holiday weekend.

By Stefano Esposito
Mike Grono, 45, of Chicago’s Norwood Park neighborhood, gets his blood drawn for a coronavirus antibody test.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.5% as of Wednesday, health officials reported.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced another 2,128 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 dying from the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate was 4.5%, according to the IDPH. As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19; of those, 347 patients were in intensive care and 142 were on ventilators.

Since the pandemic first took hold, 8,091 Illinoisans have died from the virus. The state has seen 238,643 cases.

Public health officials also urged residents to follow social distancing guidelines as people prepare to gather for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We know that much of the spread that is occurring in Illinois is actually happening in these settings,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a briefing to discuss the pandemic. “They are not public settings. They are often private settings, and people often let down their guard.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Deja blue and orange: Why, oh, why are the Bears still in quarterback hell?

Because general manager Ryan Pace, who drafted Mitch Trubisky and traded for Nick Foles, is still on the payroll.

By Rick Morrissey

Finance Committee poised to approve $6.65 million in police settlements

Two of the awards are tied to police shootings. The other two stem from the "code of silence" acknowledged by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel after the court-ordered release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video in 2015.

By Fran Spielman

2 killed in shooting at Joliet liquor store

One man was shot in the back and the other in the head, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Hacen fiesta de cuadra en el vecindario de Blake para sanar en medio del caos en Kenosha

Vecinos, activistas y familiares de Jacob Blake participaron en la fiesta comunitaria.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Manny Ramos

William Petersen, Carrie Coon, John Michael Hill set for ‘Steppenwolf NOW’ streaming series

The streamed series will debut in November with James Ijames’ "What is Left, Burns" directed by Whitney White and starring John Michael Hill and K. Todd Freeman.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Sky clinch playoff spot for second consecutive season

The Sky clinched a postseason berth for the second consecutive season with the Atlanta Dream’s 102-90 victory over the Indiana Fever.

By Madeline Kenney