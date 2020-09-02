Illinois sees 2,128 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced another 2,128 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 dying from the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate was 4.5%, according to the IDPH. As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19; of those, 347 patients were in intensive care and 142 were on ventilators.

Since the pandemic first took hold, 8,091 Illinoisans have died from the virus. The state has seen 238,643 cases.

Public health officials also urged residents to follow social distancing guidelines as people prepare to gather for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We know that much of the spread that is occurring in Illinois is actually happening in these settings,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a briefing to discuss the pandemic. “They are not public settings. They are often private settings, and people often let down their guard.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.