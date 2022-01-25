 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Omicron still ominous: ‘Rapid decrease’ in most COVID-19 metrics stirs hope, but Illinois death rate sparks flashbacks

While deaths “still are quite high” in Chicago at a rate of about 19 per day, other numbers suggest relief could be on the way, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

By Mitchell Armentrout
Trailers intended to store bodies amid a COVID-19 surge are parked outside the Cook County Institute of Forensic Medicine earlier this month.
Trailers intended to store bodies amid a COVID-19 surge are parked outside the Cook County Institute of Forensic Medicine earlier this month.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

COVID-19 is killing Illinoisans at the fastest rate seen since December 2020, but cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates are showing a “very rapid decrease” that suggest the worst of the Omicron resurgence has passed, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday.

The statewide numbers backed up that cautiously optimistic view, with cases up slightly — but down from last week’s sky-high numbers — and hospitalizations dropping again.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,706 new cases, lowering the average to just over 24,000 infections per day over the last week — a 13% decline compared to the previous week. And with 5,183 beds occupied, hospital admissions have dipped 23% over the same period.

But deaths notched up to 121 after two days of double-digit tallies, raising the seven-day average to 132 COVID fatalities per day. Not since late December 2020 have Illinois families been hit with tragedy at such a rapid pace.

New COVID-19 deaths by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health

Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

That month saw the state hit its worst death rate of the pandemic, with an all-time high seven-day average of 155 reached Dec. 8, 2020.

While deaths “still are quite high” in Chicago at a rate of about 19 per day, other numbers suggest relief could be on the way, according to city Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. The citywide positivity rate is down to 7.3%, while daily cases and hospital admissions have sunk 50% and 32%, respectively, in a week.

“It’s amazing to me that Omicron started here early in December, and here we are not even at the end of January, and we’ve seen this very rapid increase and peak, and then this very rapid decrease,” she said.

But to stave off another vicious resurgence, officials say it’s critical for more people to get vaccinated and boosted. More than 20% of eligible Illinois residents still haven’t gotten a shot, and there’s no time like the present, Arwady said.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shows off her “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker in January of 2021.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, shows off her “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker in January of 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

“There are thousands of people, every day in Chicago, getting their first COVID vaccine. … I know it may feel to you like everybody’s made that decision, but they haven’t, so it’s why we want folks talking about it,” she said.

For help finding a shot, or to set up a free in-home vaccination appointment, visit chicago.gov/covidvax or call (312) 746-4835.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 737 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Bears name Ryan Poles their next general manager

Tuesday wasn’t Poles’ first visit to Halas Hall. It won’t be his last, either.

By Patrick Finley

Blue-chip effort to paint state red? Top GOP donors pony up for Irvin in governor’s race — but Griffin not yet among them

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin put his first round of cash to use with a television ad portraying himself as a law-and-order candidate who "shut down the riots" as mayor amid 2020 civil unrest in Aurora, claiming he "called in the guard" to quell looting — although in reality, that power is reserved for the governor.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Taylor Avery

Ex-NU prof gets 53 years for ‘cold-blooded’ killing of boyfriend in River North condo

Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren, of Britain, stabbed Trenton Cornell more than 70 times in 2017, prosecutors said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Texas concerts

John "is experiencing only mild symptoms," according to a spokesperson’s statement.

By Associated Press

Ryan Poles’ timing might be just right

The Bears’ new general manager comes to Chicago as an unknown. But if Aaron Rodgers bolts the Packers, Poles could have a clearer path to success than his predecessors. Timing is everything.

By Mark Potash

Bill to limit THC in pot sold at dispensaries draws swift backlash: ‘It’s almost impossible’

The measure, introduced Friday by state Rep. Mark Batinick, would cap the amount of THC in cannabis flower at 10% and set a 15% limit for concentrates and infused products.

By Tom Schuba