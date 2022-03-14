The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Coronavirus News Education

Many kids still masked on first day without CPS mask mandate

Some parents at Portage Park Elementary said they wanted to to play it safe — at least for now.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
 March 14, 2022 10:01 AM
SHARE Many kids still masked on first day without CPS mask mandate
Tahra Workman-Mandell prepares to drop off her daughter, Maura, at Portage Park Elementary School Monday, March 14, 2022, — the day masks became optional.

Tahra Workman-Mandell prepares to drop off her daughter, Maura, at Portage Park Elementary School on Monday — the day masks became optional.

Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times.

The first day of the school week at Portage Park Elementary looked much like any other of the last two years: Most kids were still wearing masks, even though they weren’t required to.

Several parents dropping off their children at this Northwest Side school said even though Chicago Public Schools are now mask optional, they were going to play it safe.

“We’ve all been masked for two years now, and we’ve all kind of kept our germs to ourselves. So everyone taking them off at the same time — there will be colds and sniffles and quite possibly COVID and flu and stomach bugs. We’re going to hold off for two weeks and then we’ll take our masks off,” said Mirela Hukic, mother of two first graders.

Hukic said the school district’s sudden switch to making masks option is “political.”

“There are elections coming up, right?” she said. “I feel like, why not earlier? I like the idea of everyone having their own options — choosing what’s best for their family.”

Related

Hugo Trejo, dropping off his three children, also had his kids masked.

“We just want to be safe,” Trejo said. “We’re worried about if everyone is going without masks right away.”

Trejo said he’s had notes from his kids’ teachers, saying they also plan to be masked for the time being.

Tahra Workman-Mandell, whose daughter, Maura, is in kindergarten, said they’re staying masked up for several reasons, including having medically fragile relatives.

“I tell my daughter, if there was a gas exposure, I would wear it until the gas is gone,” Workman-Mandell said. “Once we’ve moved from the pandemic to kind the endemic, that’s when I’ll take it off.”

Tricia Wisniewski has a daughter, Florence, in second grade and a son, Bud. Neither child was wearing a mask Monday. Wisniewski said she’d left the decision up to her children.

“It’s time, and we’re not nervous about it,” Wisniewski said. “They probably could have rolled it out a little bit slower or presented it better.”

Wisniewski’s 3-year-old, Olive, is in preschool at the Chicago Park District. Masks became optional two weeks ago there, she said.

“The teacher said that immediately, kids who hadn’t spoken all year — they were interacting and talking,” Wisniewski said. “Especially for the little ones, it makes a big difference.”

Florence was all in favor of getting rid of her mask.

“Because it’s easier to talk,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard for people to understand [when] talking with masks.”

Next Up In Coronavirus
Barack Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID-19
With Monday’s vaccine deadline approaching, a dozen council members demand no-firing promise from Lightfoot
Despite fluctuating pandemic pay, stress and fear, some nurses shift gears to stay ‘loyal’ to field
CTU President Sharkey tests positive for COVID-19
Open House? Illinois lawmakers ditch rule requiring they wear masks — as Republicans argue it’s time to face ethics reforms
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call
The Latest
Firemen work to clear the rubble and extinguish a fire by a building heavily damaged after a Russian rocket exploded just outside it in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on March 14, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
City Hall
Lightfoot gets first-hand account of horrors of war in Ukraine
The harrowing details came in a video call from Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who said artillery strikes are “coming from everywhere.”
By Fran Spielman
March 14, 2022 11:05 AM
Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Keshon Singleton (5) hits a double-overtime, last-second three to win the Class 3A state title.
High School Basketball
Recapping the IHSA basketball state finals
A look back at the weekend in Champaign.
By Joe Henricksen
March 14, 2022 11:00 AM
Glenbard West poses with the trophy after winning the game against Young.
High School Basketball
What made Glenbard West memorable
A look at the Hilltoppers’ special season.
By Joe Henricksen
March 14, 2022 10:53 AM
The Chicago Fire Department pulled a man from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.
News
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in South Chicago
The 64-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water Sunday afternoon in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 10:52 AM
police_lights.png
Crime
Police question father after 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton
The child was playing with his father’s gun in a car Saturday evening when the gun discharged at a gas station parking lot, 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., authorities said.
By David Struett
March 14, 2022 09:56 AM