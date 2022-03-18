The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 18, 2022
Coronavirus News Nation/World

Hong Kong’s COVID infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak

Associated Press By Associated Press
 March 18, 2022 07:00 PM
SHARE Hong Kong’s COVID infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak
Medical workers wearing protective gear move an elderly patient from an ambulance to a hospital in Hong Kong, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Medical workers wearing protective gear move an elderly patient from an ambulance to a hospital in Hong Kong, Friday, March 4, 2022.

AP

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s cumulative coronavirus infections have exceeded 1 million as the city grapples with a widespread outbreak that has killed more people than the reported COVID-19 deaths in all of mainland China.

Health officials reported 20,079 confirmed infections on Friday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,016,944.

Nearly 97% of those came from Hong Kong’s current wave, which began in December. Since Feb. 9, nearly 5,200 people have died from the virus.

The total number of deaths in Hong Kong — 5,401 — has exceeded the 4,636 fatalities recorded in mainland China. Mainland authorities have reported 126,234 confirmed cases, but unlike most countries, China does not include asymptomatic cases in its confirmed total.

The city of 7.4 million is in the grip of an omicron surge that has strained its health care system as hospitals reached maximum capacity. Coffins are running out and mortuaries are so full that bodies have to be temporarily stored in refrigerated containers.

Most of the deceased were elderly patients, a majority of whom are not fully vaccinated.

For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong was able to stamp out earlier outbreaks with tough “zero COVID” restrictions that temporarily shuttered businesses, limited public gatherings and imposed entry curbs such as lengthy quarantines for arrivals and flight bans from countries deemed high-risk.

That changed with the highly transmissible omicron variant. Officials have sought assistance from mainland China, which has sent experts and medical resources to help Hong Kong combat the pandemic.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Green light at the end of the tunnel? Plummeting COVID-19 metrics put Illinois on the map — to keep off the masks
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Chiarito Sr., who co-founded global logistics firm Expeditors, dead at 71
Text pals: J.B. Pritzker, Cardinal Blase Cupich in close contact amid the pandemic, messages, emails show
City Council’s special meeting on vaccine mandate fails to attract a quorum
CPS mask-optional policy upheld, for now, by labor board in blow to teachers union
The Latest
tape.jpg
Chicago
Woman’s body found in trash can in Chatham
A witness discovered the woman’s remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 07:41 PM
Color-coded U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map of Illinois as of March 18, 2022. Counties are designated green for low, yellow for medium and orange for high based on hospitalization and caseload metrics.
Coronavirus
Green light at the end of the tunnel? Plummeting COVID-19 metrics put Illinois on the map — to keep off the masks
“This is a pretty exciting mark,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, the chief medical officer at Loyola University Medical Center. “I think especially after dealing with the Omicron strain and really being crippled with that, we feel like we’re in a much better place in Illinois.”
By Taylor Avery
March 18, 2022 07:31 PM
A child was hurt in a shooting March 18, 2022, in Cragin.
Crime
1-year-old girl grazed in Cragin shooting
She was grazed in the head and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 18, 2022 07:25 PM
Eric Stewart, a medical student at the University of Illinois Chicago, hugs his mom Melissa Cobb, a nurse for 20 years at the University of Chicago, after finding out he’s been accepted into a family medicine residency program at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Steward and other UIC medical students had gathered Friday, March 18, 2022 at the UIC Forum to find out where they would go for their residency. It was the first in-person Match Day since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
News
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
Match Day is one of the biggest milestones in medical school, and this year’s event was held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
By Josephine Stratman
March 18, 2022 07:14 PM
In this file photo taken on November 13, 2016 Japan’s Seiya Suzuki hits a grand slam in the 10th inning during the international friendly baseball match between Japan and the Netherlands at the Tokyo Dome. Suzuki signed with the Cubs this week and joined the team in workouts Friday.
Sports
Why Japanese star Seiya Suzuki chose the Cubs over other high-profile suitors
Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
March 18, 2022 06:57 PM