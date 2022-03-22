United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement

The United Center announced Tuesday that people attending events at the arena will no longer have to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The updated policy will take effect beginning with the men’s basketball NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday and Sunday and will remain in place for all future events, according to a statement from the United Center.

Once inside, masks are recommended but optional for eventgoers, the statement said. The arena made masks optional for event attendees last month, coinciding with the city and Illinois lifting mask mandates.

In some cases, the NBA, the NHL and certain special events may require additional health and safety protocols, the statement said.

Fans are encouraged to check the United Center website for the latest details before attending an event.

