Tuesday, March 22, 2022
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement

Once inside, masks are recommended but optional for eventgoers, according to a statement from the United Center.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 22, 2022 11:16 AM
The Bulls and Blackhawks have announced how fans can get tickets to the remaining home games at the United Center.

The United Center will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Sun-Times file

The United Center announced Tuesday that people attending events at the arena will no longer have to present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The updated policy will take effect beginning with the men’s basketball NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday and Sunday and will remain in place for all future events, according to a statement from the United Center.

Once inside, masks are recommended but optional for eventgoers, the statement said. The arena made masks optional for event attendees last month, coinciding with the city and Illinois lifting mask mandates.

In some cases, the NBA, the NHL and certain special events may require additional health and safety protocols, the statement said.

Fans are encouraged to check the United Center website for the latest details before attending an event.

How to honor the COVID dead?
A new COVID variant is spreading across the US. Here’s what you need to know about BA.2
Friendship in the plague years
Green light at the end of the tunnel? Plummeting COVID-19 metrics put Illinois on the map — to keep off the masks
Match Day for medical students: ‘Everything I’ve done for the past eight years leads up to this’
Hong Kong’s COVID infections exceed 1 million amid outbreak
The Latest
Stephen Blackwelder, conductor of the DePaul Community Chorus, speaks to the audience during a performance at Gannon Concert Hall. Behind hims is the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago, which plays with the chorus.
Columnists
How to honor the COVID dead?
Music, like a program offered by the DePaul Community Chorus, offers insight into unfathomable loss.
By Neil Steinberg
March 22, 2022 12:53 PM
Signs that call for an end of hate crimes towards Asian American and Pacific Islanders during a rally in honor of AAPI victims at the Chinatown Chicago Public Library Branch, Jan. 30, 2022.
Columnists
People of conscience must stand up against hate
Asian Americans are not alone when it comes to hate crimes, Hate crimes against Black Americans are also up. The Jewish community reported a record number of hate crimes. In Chicago, gay men were the most targeted.
By Jesse Jackson
March 22, 2022 12:47 PM
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks on the different initiatives to reduce crime in the city during a press conference at City Hall, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
City Hall
Supt. Browns asks for public’s help in identifying South Shore gunman who killed 2 Monday
“We cannot and we will not let violence become commonplace in the city of Chicago,” Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday.
By Mitch Dudek
March 22, 2022 12:28 PM
The Hatchery, a food business incubator, opened about four years ago at 135 N. Kedzie Ave.
Food and Restaurants
A look inside Garfield Park’s food business incubator, The Hatchery
Since opening in 2018, The Hatchery food and beverage incubator has offered classes on entrepreneurship, provided kitchen space and helped with licensing for budding restaurateurs.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
March 22, 2022 10:47 AM
earns_wendys_rumi.jpg
Crime
Chicago police officer served hair and dirt with her food at Wendy’s, police say
The on-duty officer had ordered food at a drive-thru early Monday in the 1600 block of West Division Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 22, 2022 10:38 AM