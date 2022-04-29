The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine News News

Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties

Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210 per 100,000 residents over the last week, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Mask ask? Some suburbanites advised to cover their faces as COVID-19 risk level rises in Cook, Lake, DuPage counties
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.

People line up for COVID-19 tests in December 2021 in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are back on the rise across Illinois.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

COVID-19 transmission has risen to a troubling new level in many Chicago suburbs — and the city is not far behind.

Suburban Cook and Lake counties on Friday became the latest segments of the metro area to hit the “medium” coronavirus risk level set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining DuPage County, which rose to that level a week ago.

Counties are flagged when they rise to a weekly average rate of 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents. Suburban Cook County’s case rate has jumped to 210, meaning masks are advised indoors for the immunocompromised and people 50 or older.

“These recommendations are not new but are being emphasized to protect our communities from further increases in COVID. As hospitalizations remain low, we want to contain further spread now,” Cook County Public Health Senior Medical Officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said in a statement.

Dr. Rachel Rubin in 2020.

Dr. Rachel Rubin in 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Chicago’s regional case rate was still below the CDC threshold at 167, but city Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady previously said the city would align with the county’s transmission category to avoid confusing residents.

During an online Q&A Thursday, Arwady stressed it’s “not a reason to panic” — and no, there aren’t any mask mandates in the city’s immediate future.

“I am confident that we are nowhere near needing to put vaccine [and mask] requirements in place at the city level at this time because our health care system continues to do well,” Arwady said during an online Q&A. “You should consider wearing a mask and you should continue to make sure you’re up to date with the vaccine — that’s the most important thing.”

Counties marked yellow are considered to have a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Counties marked yellow are considered to have a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suburban Cook reached that level, but has not yet been added to the map.

Illinois Department of Public Health

At least six of Illinois’ 102 counties have reached the medium risk level, with DuPage reporting a case rate of 259 per 100,000 residents and Lake climbing to 212.

“We continue to urge our community to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible in order to ensure they have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” Lake County Health Department spokesperson Emily Young said in an email. “Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and wear a mask. It is also recommended to wear a mask on public transportation in order to protect yourself and others.”

Gov J.B. Pritzker, who lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate two months ago, said at an unrelated Chicago news conference that “we’re paying close attention, and I would encourage people, if you’re uncomfortable going into a room full of people, to wear masks.”

Related

The other counties marked yellow on the CDC’s color-coded risk category map are in central Illinois: Logan (283 cases per 100,000 residents), McLean (292) and Champaign (353).

They’re all still far short of the hospital occupancy metrics that would move them up to the CDC’s orange “high” transmission category that could potentially prompt officials to bring back mask requirements.

Arwady described the steady, month-long case increase — a pattern playing out across most of the U.S. — as a “gentle rise” that pales in comparison to the Omicron variant surge that pushed hospitals to the limit in January.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health in 2020.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health in 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Statewide, average daily case counts have tripled since March 29, with more than 3,500 residents testing positive each day in the last week, not including at-home tests.The state reported 5,955 new cases Friday, the most in a day since Feb. 4.

Hospital admissions, while relatively low, have reached the highest level seen since early March, with 732 beds occupied by coronavirus patients Thursday night.

Still, case and hospitalization rates were roughly 10 times worse during the Omicron peak.

New COVID-19 cases by day

Graphic by Jesse Howe and Caroline Hurley | Sun-Times

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health


Graph not displaying properly? Click here.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has said the state isn’t experiencing a surge but “remains strongly positioned to respond” if the situation spirals.

“The most important point we want to stress about COVID-19 treatments is that timing is essential, and the public should know that it is critically important to consult a healthcare provider and seek treatment immediately if you test positive,” acting Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

“The treatments are widely available with a prescription, and they are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

About 68% of Illinois’ total population are considered fully vaccinated, and 51% have gotten a booster.

For help finding a shot, visit vaccines.gov.

In This Stream
Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
Illinois COVID case rise ramps up — but ‘different than what we were seeing earlier,’ officials say
View all 3 Stories
Next Up In Coronavirus
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
Russia’s war on Ukraine heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze
As eviction cases increase, Cook County officials say fewer are resulting in orders to vacate apartments
Life expectancy gap widens among Black and white Chicagoans during first year of pandemic; Latinos suffer steepest drop
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
The Latest
Maya Lou Hlava and Jack DeCesare star in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Spring Awakening” playing at The Ruth Page Center through June 2.&nbsp;
Theater
‘Spring Awakening’ rocks on in Porchlight staging despite some singing, acting missteps
Brenda Didier’s production is mostly solid, but, amid moments of soaring sublimity, the ensemble struggles with the score’s substantial musical demands.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, whose pregnant sister and brother-in-law were murdered in 1990 by David Biro, speaks Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse by a Cook County judge ruled against giving Biro a new sentencing hearing on his conviction for intentional homicide of an unborn child.
Crime
Judge says no to resentencing teen killer David Biro in death of couple’s unborn child
Judge Mary Brosnahan denied Biro’s latest petition Friday in his post-conviction attempts to be resentenced for the 1990 murders of Nancy and Richard Langert and the death of their unborn child.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs legislation at East Aurora High School Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Columnists
Will House Speaker Welch invest in all Dem incumbents or just those doing the work?
I’ve been hearing two very different things: that Chris Welch will make sure members win their primaries and generals no matter what effort they put into their own campaigns, and Welch will not help those who don’t or won’t help themselves.
By Rich Miller
 
Luis Robert was back in the White Sox lineup after missing six games with a groin injury.
White Sox
Luis Robert returns to White Sox lineup, but not in his customary spot
Andrew Vaughn has earned the No. 2 spot, manager Tony La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Then-Attorney General William Barr (center) in Chicago at a September 2020 news conference announcing results of Operation Legend.
The Watchdogs
Trump’s Operation Legend’s legacy: 2 years later, Chicago gun defendants getting stiff sentences
In cases the Sun-Times reviewed from the 2020 federal crackdown, the average sentence of nearly four years was far higher than typically seen in Cook County’s courts.
By Frank Main
 