We asked Chicagoans how the pandemic changed their lives. Here’s what they said.

To mark three years since Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s March 2020 “stay home” order, we’ve been asking Chicagoans over the past week to tell us about the impact on them of the pandemic, how COVID-19 changed their lives and the last thing they did before everything shut down.

Here are highlights of what they told us. Some answers have been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

What was the last thing you did before Illinois’ enacted the shelter-in-place order?

“My boyfriend and I went to Thalia Hall to see Durand Jones and the Indications. There was buzz that the show would be canceled. Luckily, it wasn’t, and we decided to go regardless of risk. This was on a Thursday. By Saturday, all shows were canceled, and Thalia Hall closed indefinitely for the pandemic.” — Amy Gebavi

“The last public thing I did before the COVID lockdown was to go see the Northwestern women’s basketball game at Welsh-Ryan arena in Evanston. They won the Big Ten championship, and the place was electric!” — Jill Twery

“Got married. Three years ago today.” — Anna Carvlin

“I went to empty O’Hare on Friday the 13th, picked up a $25-a-day Tahoe XL from a very full lot and drove to Villanova, near Philadelphia, to bring our daughter and all her things home from school.” — Trip Lane

“Shortly before we went into lockdown, I got a rescue dog. He came to Chicago after floods in Alabama. You could say Buddy and I rescued each other.” — Susan Danzig

What lessons have you learned from the pandemic?

“My son died in December 2021. I learned how close my daughter and I could be, the closeness of my grandchildren.” — Rena Neighbors

“Love on your people!” — Janet Leigh Sunshine

“Never let cabinets get low.” — Cheri Weeks

“Friends are important to our well-being. As the old saying goes: Make new friends, but keep the old; one is silver and the other gold.” — Irene Lathrop

“The pandemic taught me to be more intentional with my time. I’d been working full time since I was 16 and had accepted I’d be doing just that till I retired. Forced to pause and take stock of my life, I remembered: While I work to live, I do not live to work.” — Rebecca Llewellyn

During the hardest days of the pandemic, what helped get you through?

“Oddly enough, painting my nails. The quiet moments trimming, filing and painting allowed my mind to slow down and zone out. It’s a habit that has stuck.” — Kelly Q. Anderson

“Beer, weed and Lou Malnati’s.” — Selcuk Arsan

“I actually learned how to cook. Not just the simple rice, beans and chicken — but cook entrees and desserts. Saved me money and a few pounds.” — Thomas Huntley

“Dressing up in a T. rex outfit and walking around the neighborhood passing out books to kids.” — Sarah Blaskey Kapp

“Seeing my 7-year-old twin grandkids at least once a week across the open garage door while they stood by the door into the house. When we were all vaccinated two-plus years later, that first hug — I thought I’d never let them go. I think I treasure every moment now more than I might have before COVID.” — Kaye Grabbe

“The vast network of Cook and DuPage county forest preserves. Our weekly hikes kept us sane and fit even when the rec center was shuttered and our lives became a lot more sedentary. And we found the joys of birdwatching!” — Deb Stewart

“Watching certain videos on YouTube. Calling friends and family. Taking drives for no reason to the forest preserve to get fresh air when no one was around.” — Vicki Thomas