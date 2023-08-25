The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023

Creative Chicago

Celebrating the makers, creators and visionaries shaping our city’s vibrant cultural scene

Creative Chicago
The drag competition where everybody leaves with a new BFF
In an art medium where peers become rivals, the “Our New BFF” drag competition aims to build connections and provide mentors as part of its framework.
By Violet Miller
 
Creative Chicago
A revitalized Mucca Pazza prepares to march into its 20th year
By Jessi Roti
 
Creative Chicago
J Bambii is ready for the moment
By Jessi Roti
 
Creative Chicago
From the Editor: Chicago is bursting with creativity in unexpected places
Exploring the creative scene in our neighborhoods, off the beaten path.
Creative Chicago
‘It never feels like you can’t do something’: How Project Onward’s artists with disabilities strengthen each other
Bridgeport gallery created a support system and lifeline for artists with disabilities to create together and give each other feedback.
By Christina Nafziger
 
Creative Chicago
Englewood open mic makes space for city’s best spoken word, hip-hop talent
“The best way to catch the youth are three things: fashion, music and artistry,” INTH3LAND partner Corie Luckett says.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 
See the e-Paper
Flip through a virtual version of this special issue bursting with creativity.
Read now
